32nd Annual Ft. Lauderdale Film Fest October 27 – November 19, 2017

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS, SPECIAL GUESTS & MUST-SEE FILMS AT

THE 32nd ANNUAL FORT LAUDERDALE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

October 27 – November 19, 2017

Special Guest Honorees

Burt Reynolds, Graham Greene, Karen Allen

The 32nd Annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLiFF), October 27 through November 19, showcases 160 films from 48 countries, including American Independent, World Cinema and Florida features, documentary and short film premieres and special screenings. In addition to the films, celebrity appearances, visiting filmmakers, over-the-top parties and special events make FLiFF truly “A Vacation from Ordinary Film.”

Special guest honorees include: legendary actor, director, producer Burt Reynolds, award- winning actress Karen Allen, and Oscar®-nominated actor Graham Greene all of whom will receive a FLiFF Lifetime Achievement Award at the screening of their films. Throughout the film festival, directors and/or talent will be in attendance.

Oct 27- Nov 2, during the first week of the film festival, FLiFF presents the winning features from The European Film Awards (EFA) in honor of the organization’s 30th Anniversary. A total of 29 films, representing the best film from each year between 1988 and 2016, will be screened, with the 30th film to be presented in 2018.

Interspersed with the EFA films are Filmed in Broward winning shorts and the feature film, Girlfriend Killer directed by Alyn Darnay. Several documentaries, short film programs and feature films including: the South Korean comedy, A Quiet Dream directed by filmmaker Zhang Lu and starring Han Ye-ri alongside several Korean directors playing her potential suitors; and a special screening of the inspiring true love story, Breathe, from director Andy Serkis starring Academy Award® nominee Andrew Garfield and Golden Globe® winner Claire Foy as Robin and Diana Cavendish, an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease.

Oct 30: At 9:15pm celebrate Halloween with FLiFF at Cinema Paradiso-Hollywood. Just wear your costume and it’s free admission to see both the premiere of the short horror film The Good Samaritan, starring Kate Asner (daughter of Ed Asner, a FLIFF past Lifetime Achievement honoree) and Wes Craven’s 1996 chiller Scream.

Nov 3, the festival heats up with two official Opening films hosted by Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The star-studded evening begins with a 5 pm screening of the revelatory documentary Rumble: Indians Who Rocked the World. At 7:30pm the bittersweet comedy, Dog Years, starring Burt Reynolds, will be presented. A post-screening party for Dog Years will take place directly after the film.

Burt Reynolds makes a rare public appearance for the premiere of Dog Years in which he stars as a once Hollywood icon whose life in the slow lane changes when he’s invited to receive a “Lifetime Achievement” award at a film festival. Producer, Brian Cavallaro will join Reynolds at the screening. Prior to the film, FLiFF will present Mr. Reynolds with the Lifetime Achievement Award “Part Deux.” The festival first honored Mr. Reynolds with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1991. Dog Years co-stars include: Ariel Winter, Clark Duke, Ellar Coltrane, Nikki Blonsky, Chevy Chase, Kathleen Nolan, Al-Jaleel Knox, Shelley Waggener and Todd Vittum.

Graham Greene, along with executive producers of Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World, guitarist Stevie Salas and Christina Fon, will attend the screening during which time Greene will be presented with a FLiFF Lifetime Achievement Award by Christopher Osceola, Seminole Tribal Council Hollywood Representative. The winner of a Special Jury Award for Masterful Storytelling at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and the Audience Award and Best Canadian Documentary at Hot Docs, Rumble: Indians Who Rocked the World sheds light on the role of Native Americans in pop music history. The film features music icons Charley Patton, Mildred Bailey, Jimi Hendrix, Jesse Ed Davis, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Robbie Robertson, Randy Castillo and Link Wray and interviews with musicians, historians, and experts including: Buddy Guy, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Bennett, Taj Mahal, Martin Scorsese, Quincy Jones, Steven Tyler, Slash (Guns ‘N’ Roses), Pat Vegas (Redbone), Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys), and Taylor Hawkins (The Foo Fighters).

Nov 5: Cruise the scenic Intracoastal Waterway with film talent aboard a SunDream Luxury Yacht, and enjoy a sumptuous buffet and open bar, all on The Chairman’s Brunch Cruise. Departing at 10:30am sharp and returning at 12:30pm, just in time to enjoy all the films and events of the day.

Nov 10: FLiFF’s Centerpiece Film is the madcap heist comedy Serious Laundry. When a young man gets seduced into helping with the removal of a dead body, he must discover the truth behind the corpse before he loses his life or gains a fortune. Join the filmmaker and cast at their 7:30pm Southeast Film Premiere and Party at Sunrise Civic Center Theater. Attending are Director/composer/ cinematographer Ken Webb and stars Jason Zednick, Michele Richardson, Tatiana Grey, Michael Gentile, Jeffrey Alan Solomon and Malcolm Mills.

Nov 11: In honor of Veterans Day, FLiFF and The City of Sunrise present the film, Kelly’s Heroes, plus snack and drink free of charge starting at 11:30am at Sunrise Civic Center Theater. A Caribbean Sidebar of films follows with $1 per ticket sold to be donated to the Caribbean relief effort. Three films will be presented: Cargo (Bahamas) directed by Kareem Mortimer is inspired by true events of a father who turns to trafficking human cargo to the U.S. to raise money for his son’s education. Jeffrey, from the Dominican Republic, directed by Yanillys Perez, is about a boy from the streets of Santo Domingo who dreams of becoming a reggaeton singer but must first overcome the tough realities of the world around him. I AM BOLT, from Jamaica, directed by Gabe Turner & Benjamin Turner, is a documentary about “The fastest man in the world.” The day culminates with a Caribbean-style party.

Nov 18: FLiFF presents a Lifetime Achievement Award to actress Karen Allen (Animal House, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Scrooged) at the 6:30pm Florida Premiere of her short film, A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud at Savor Cinema. Based on the short story by groundbreaking southern American writer Carson McCullers, the film is Karen Allen’s debut as a film director. A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud takes place at a roadside café in the early morning in the Spring of 1947. A young boy and an older man meet by chance. The man relates a luminous tale of personal heartbreak and loss, and of his hard-won understanding of the nature of love.

At 8:00pm, Executive Board member, Steve Savor, welcomes Lifetime Achievement honoree Karen Allen to magnificent Villa DePalma with a Toga Party in honor of her past role in Animal House. There will be live entertainment by Otis Day and the Knights who debuted in the film! Open Bar, great food and some Savor Surprises await those who attend. Toga Attire is mandatory!

Nov 19: FLiFF’s Closing Night film is the North American Premiere of After You’re Gone. This witty satire centered around the world of ballet is directed by Anna Matison. Popular Russian actor Sergey Bezrukov delivers an award-winning performance as the renowned and arrogant Russian ballet genius, Aleksey Temnikov. Join Matison and Bezrukov for their 4:00pm premiere and FLiFF’s Closing Night Party at Bailey Hall.

With all the major events, make sure to catch some of the other fascinating films. There’s something for everyone at FLiFF. Here are 25 more must-see films.

Films Based on True Stories

The Upside (Florida Premiere) – Starring Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart and Nicole Kidman is about an unexpected friendship between a billionaire and ex-con. Directed by Neil Burger. From the USA.

The Darkest Hour – Academy Award nominee Gary Oldman stars as Winston Churchill as he faces one of his most turbulent and defining trials: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, or standing firm to fight for the ideals, liberty and freedom of a nation. Directed by Joe Wright. From the U.K.

The Cutlass (North American Premiere) – A trip to a remote beach house turns to horror as a young woman finds herself in the grasp of an unpredictable and dangerous man. Attending is director Darisha J. Beresford. From Trinidad and Tobago.

The Earth is Flat (World Premiere) – An Amish boy’s artistic brilliance creates a perfect storm for that child to enter into an unthinkable illusion. Writer/director Sam Wickey (an Amish man) and producer Kasha Fauscett attend their The World Premiere. From the USA.

Heaven’s Floor (Florida Premiere) – A nail-biting biopic of a photographer who chases adventure in the Canadian Arctic and finds herself on the line between life and death when she becomes stranded on sea ice in the frozen north. Writer/director, Lori Stoll will attend her Florida Premiere. From USA-Canada.

Quest (Florida Premiere) – A humble teacher puts his reputation on the line to help an abused 12- year-old who is incapable of trusting. Director and subject of the film, Santiago Rizzi, attends his Florida Premiere. The film fulfills a promise to his teacher, Tim Moellering. From the USA.

The Young Offenders (Southeast Premiere) – Director Peter Foott’s charming and consistently funny movie about Ireland’s biggest cocaine seizure in 2007. From Ireland.

Mysteries & Thrillers

Waiting For You (U.S. Premiere) – Starring celebrated French actress Fanny Ardant stars in this mystery filled with dangerous secrets and painful truths. Attending is director Charles Garrad. From France.

At the End of the Tunnel (Florida Premiere) – Argentinian director Rodrigo Grande crafts a tight, vicious crime thriller about a wheelchair-bound computer tech. When finances compel him to rent out the top floor of his house, he unearths a scheme by a gang of hoods next door to tunnel under his house and rob a local bank. From Spain-Argentina.

The Midnighters (Southeast Premiere) – a former safecracker just released from prison after 35 years now has a life-altering decision to make: accept his new life playing out the string in a world he no longer understands… or risk his life by utilizing every bit of his old street skills. Attending is director Justin Fort. From the USA.

Muse (Southeast Premiere) – A painter’s life is forever changed when a mythical and deadly spirit from Celtic lore becomes his muse and lover. Attending are director John Burr and star Riley Egan. From USA.

Comedies

Lovers (United States Premiere) – Five main characters are connected in a spiral driven by the reasons of love. Attending are director Matteo Vicino and producers Alessia fumo and Stefano Pucci. From Italy.

Mogli E Marito (U.S. Premiere) – Forced to be in their partners’ shoes and everyday routine, a husband and wife see their relationship from a completely different perspective. Directed by Simone Gadano. From Italy.

Newton (Southeast Premiere) – India has BIG problems…as the world’s largest democracy, running a clean election is not a piece of Shahi Tukra. Directed by Amit V Masurkar. From Estonia.

Pinsky (Southeast Premiere) – In the wake of a bad breakup and the death of her grandfather, Sophia Pinsky moves back home under the martial law of her Russian grandmother and is forced to reevaluate the terms of her adult life. Director Amanda Lundquist and stars Rebecca Karpovsky and Ara Woland. From USA.

The Spy and the Poet (Florida Premiere) – One of the funniest films of the festival: Lonely secret service officer meets a mysterious gypsy woman. It soon comes clear that it is a trap set by the Russian intelligence. Directed by Toomas Hussar. From Estonia.

Train Drivers Diary (Southeast Premiere) – a 60-year-old train driver is about to retire holding the infamous record of 28 kills during his career in this this dark comedy from director Milos Radovic. From Serbia-Croatia.

Documentaries

ACORN in the Firestorm – A riveting look into a heated scandal of the 2000s, the explosive political collapse of the longstanding nonprofit group ACORN. The political thriller shines an unquestionably fascinating light on our troubled present. Director Reuben Atlas, live via skype Q&A. From the USA.

Cries From Syria (Florida Premiere) – Exposes the real humanitarian crisis unfolding in Syria and in refugee camps around the world. Oscar nominated director Evgeny Afineevsky is to attend.

Intent to Destroy (Florida Premiere) – Award-winning filmmaker, Joe Berlinger (Brother’s Keeper, Paradise Lost) crafts an emotional and thought-provoking look at Armenian Genocide during WWI and the Turkish government’s denial that it ever happened. From Armenia / USA.

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (Florida Premiere) chronicles the personal life and career of the celebrated artist and filmmaker. Written and directed by Italy’s Pappi Corsicato. From the USA.

Larger Than Life: Kevyn Aucoin Story (Florida Premiere) explores every corner of the renowned makeup artist’s rich, beautiful and complicated life. Features Cher, Brooke Shields, Isabella Rosselini among other top models and actors. Director Tiffany Bartok and producer Jayce Bartok will attend. From the USA.

Two More Not To Miss

The Thin Yellow Line (Florida Premiere) – Five men, hired to paint the median line of a road connecting two villages in less than 15 days, will acknowledge that there is a thin line between right and wrong; between laughter and crying; between life and death. This seemingly simple, beautiful film will move you suddenly, out of the blue, and remain with you for hours after the final credits. Directed by Celso Garcia. From Mexico.

King of Peking (Southeast Premiere) – With a twinkling of homage to Cinema Paradiso, this sweet, often funny, frequently suspenseful is an ode to the relationship between a man and his son. Attending is director is Sam Voutas. From China-Australia-USA.

FOR MORE FILMS, EVENTS, SPECIAL GUESTS and to PURCHASE ADVANCE TICKETS visit: www.FLiFF.com For the box office call: 954-525-FILM (3456).

Program Guides are available at theaters or you can download a digital copy at https://issuu.com/kenpernadesign.com/docs/2017_ff_book_main_

VENUES AND DATES

Bailey Hall: Nov 19

At Broward College Campus, 3501 SW Davie Rd, Davie, FL 33314

Cinema Paradiso-Hollywood: Oct 27 – Nov 19

2008 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020 / 954-342-9137

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino: Nov 3

1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33014 / (954) 797-5531

Museum of Art: Nov 16

1 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 / (954) 525-5500

Savor Cinema: Oct 27 – Nov 19

503 SE 6 Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 / (954) 525-FILM (3456)

Sunrise Civic Center: Nov 10 – 12

10610 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351 / (954) 747-4600

The Sun Dream Yacht – Chairman’s Cruise: Nov 5, 10:30AM

2950 NE 32 Ave, Ft Lauderdale 33308 / (954) 765-1450

FLIFF TICKETS

Advance tickets for most films: $12 General Admission, $10 Seniors, $9 Military & Students, $8 FLIFF Members. $15 for tickets at the door.

Special Screenings $15 – $30 depending upon the event; Many include pre or post receptions.

Opening Night Party: $100 Non-member, $75 Members. Advance purchase required.

Chairman’s Cruise: $75 Non-member, $65 members. Advance purchase required.

Centerpiece Party: $25 General Admission, $20 Members.

Toga Party: $150 Non-member, $100 Members. Advance purchase required.

Wrap Party: $30 General Admission, $25 Members

FAST Passes: $400 Members, $450 Non-Members includes all films October 27 – November 19