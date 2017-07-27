“Atomic Blonde” Charlize Performs Like a Pro

20 LOVE Facebook Twitter

In the world of espionage, secrets, and double agents comes an action hero that out does them all. During the fall of the Berlin Wall in November of 1989, there were other secrets unfolding. What really happened the nights prior to the Walls demise? Based on the graphic novel, called “The Coldest Day” this story tells you about the dangers of being a secret agent.

When a list of every secret agent has been stolen, things go haywire for the intelligent agencies around Berlin. The British government needs an undercover agent to try and get that list before it gets in the wrong hands. They call upon Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron), an undercover MI6 agent to do this job. When in Berlin she meets with David Percival (James McAvoy – X-Men), an eccentric Berlin Station chief who knows too much.

With the list out there somewhere, David locates the person who created the list, Spyglass (Eddie Marsan) and he claims to have memorized its contents. Needing to extract him from East Berlin David and Lorraine come up with a plan, but things begin to go wrong. With the help from Delphine Lasalle (Sofia Boutella – The Mummy, Star Trek Beyond, Kingsman: The Secret Service), a French undercover agent, they get closer to finding out who has been setting them up.

Reporting to Eric Gray (Toby Jones) her MI6 Supervisor, and getting support from Emmett Kurzfeld (John Goodman) a high level CIA agent working with MI6, Lorraine must be able to answer for her actions to save her own life. This adventure ride for Broughton may come to an extreme halt if she does not discover the important next move.

Director, David Leitch brings us an excellent story that includes mystery, spies, and a challenging thriller until the end. This well thought out storyline that includes lots of killing, fighting, violence, and sexually explicit scenes, goes even further with tying the tale to an historical event. He uses just enough special effects to make the narrative believable and entertaining.

An action piece that is surely out of this world and with the magnificent back drop of East Berlin, just days prior to the destruction of the wall, makes this motion picture outstanding. This flick is a true blend of the first “Mission Impossible” movie along with the film “No Way Out” and adding a bit more violence.

Final Comment: I based my grade on the spectacular storyline and fantastic acting by all.

Additional Film Information

Cast: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Eddie Marsan, Toby Jones, Sofia Boutella, and John Goodman.

Directed by: David Leitch

Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller

MPAA Rating: Rated R for sequences of strong violence, language throughout, and some sexuality/nudity.

Running Time: 1 hour and 55 minutes

Release Date: July 28, 2017

Distributed By: Focus Features

Released In: 2d