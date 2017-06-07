“Bambi” Turns 75 with Special Blu-ray + Digital HD

23 LOVE Facebook Twitter

By now everyone probably knows the story of Bambi, especially mothers who have either read it to their child, showed the video to them on a number of media including VHS, DVD and Blu-ray and may have even saw the film on the big screen when they were a child. It’s a ladies favorite, giving them a chance to bring back memories, but especially for clearing out their tear ducts through at least 50% of the 70 minute movie. Heartwarming, heartbreaking and uplifting all rolled into one, it’s truly Disney’s best story now on a 75th Anniversary Blu-ray, DVD and for the first time Digital HD box set.

The story is the original circle of life that Lion King took on many years later. From birth to innocence, exploration, love, friendships and family the movie generates a glow that’s so bright it survives the test of time. But, there’s more to it than the meaning of life, there’s crisis as well. But as the sun will rise again, so begins promises of a new day.

The characters are smart, friendly and comical at times providing laughter and energy to the storyline. Bambi’s mom gives advice and provides wisdom while other forest animals add relationships, adventure and other forms of learning. Bambi’s the quintessential movie for every video library and should be revisited from time to time.

BONUS MATERIAL on the 75TH Anniversary BLU-RAY & DIGITAL* HD INCLUDES the following:

BRAND NEW:

“The Bambi Effect” Bambi was full of innovations for its time. Let’s take a look at how those past innovations affected future Disney animated titles all the way up to today.

“Studio Stories: Bambi” Recordings of Walt Disney. Listen in on intimate moments where he discusses the challenges, pitfalls and triumphs during the production of Bambi.

“Deleted Scene: Bambi’s Ice And Snow” Bambi coaxes Thumper and his brothers and sisters to come play on the ice during the first snow.

“Deleted Scene: The Grasshopper” A grasshopper confronts Bambi and Thumper and finds himself in quite a predicament.

“Bambi Fawn Facts” Think you know everything there is to know about Bambi and his forest companions? Well, it’s time to discover some fun real-life facts about the creatures that live in the forest he calls home.

“Oswald the Lucky Rabbit: Africa before Dark” an Oswald short film.

“Celebrating Tyrus Wong (Digital Exclusive)” A heartfelt look at the man who played a key role in the success of Bambi. Much like Mary Blair and Eyvind Earle, Tyrus Wong had a unique signature style all to his own. The soft water-colored backgrounds and beautiful palettes in Bambi were inspired by Tyrus’s concept art paintings.

CLASSIC BONUS FEATURES INCLUDED:

“Deleted Scenes” Two Leaves, Bambi Stuck on a Reed, Winter Grass, Twitterpated

“The Making Of Bambi: A Prince Is Born”

“Story: Telling The Tale”

“Characters: Drawn To Nature”

“Actors: Giving Voice To Animals”

“Art Design: Impressions Of The Forest”

“Music: Nature’s Symphony”

“History: Back To The Beginning”

“Trick Of The Trade (Excerpt)”

“Inside The Disney Archives”

“The Old Mill: Animated Short”

“Original Theatrical Trailer”

“The Golden Age”

Bambi has been rated G by the MPAA for all audiences. You may want to watch the film with your child for their first time in the even they need some hugs during a sad scene.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A must for your home library

Specifications and additional video information:

Voice cast: Bobby Stewart, Donnie Dunagan, Hardie Albright, Peter Behn, Tim Davis, Sam Edwards, Paula Winslowe, Stan Alexander, Tim Davis, Sterling Holloway

Director: David Hand

MPAA Rating: G

Genre: Family, Animation

Running Time: 70 minutes

Video Release Date: June 6, 2017

Original Theatrical Release Date: August 21, 1942

Language: English

Reviewed Format: Blu-ray

Audio: DTS-HDHR 7.1, (changeable to Spanish or French DD 5.1)

Video: 1080p HD, Aspect Ratio 1.33:1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Number of Discs: 2 Discs

Distributed by: Buena Vista Home Entertainment

Released in: Blu-ray, DVD + Digital HD