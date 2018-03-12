The Beauty Behind Video Games, You Can Watch and Play

Video games have come a long way since the early ones, like Pong, Pac-Man and Space Invaders. Although early games always seemed to have a great deal of playability, there can be little doubt that their blocky graphics and two-dimensional layouts meant that they were not exactly visual feasts. These days, some game developers still don’t put out interesting graphics but those that do are often breaking new ground with what is possible, visually. Games shouldn’t just have fun or quirky graphics but be as immersive from a visual point of view as a movie. Read on to discover some of the best games currently around to watch and play.

Jurassic World

This game is nothing more than a slot machine that you can play on virtually any device. Its graphical interface is clearly laid-out and just what you would expect of this type of game which makes it easy to play. However, it does what it does in the spirit of the original, groundbreaking films. Jurassic World features dinosaurs and characters from the movie franchise which are rendered perfectly with lush foliage in the background. Whether the game is depicting a mosquito from the Jurassic era, captured in amber, or showing you the high-tech world of the development lab, Jurassic World constitutes one of the best-looking slot machine games around.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

This action and adventure game is admired across the gaming industry for its superbly detailed graphics. Although the artistry involved with the visuals in Breath of the Wild is slightly cartoon-like in appearance, this does not detract from its sense of reality for players. The animated style makes it seem as though you are stepping into a truly fantastic land. One of the chief things that makes this particular game stand out from others of a similar style is the sense of perspective you get as you play. The landscape is full of interest in the near distance, almost as though it is calling you on to explore more and to immerse yourself.

Project Cars

This game is in a very competitive marketplace because there have been driving simulation games for almost as long as there have been video games. Nevertheless, Project Cars is the pack leader when it comes to the sheer amount of detailing that the developers have put into their work. The graphical images of the cars you can drive are not just photo-realistic, they make the cars look even better than the real thing, like they’ve been airbrushed by a stylist! Anywhere that water has fallen looks particularly attractive as the light offers reflections and the cars gleam that little bit more.

Guild Wars 2

Any list of beautifully crafted games must include an MMORPG and few players of these sorts of games would say that Guild Wars 2 lets them down when it comes to sumptuous graphics. The great visuals are enhanced by a really powerful soundtrack. All of the characters move and behave in a natural way with glitch-free gaming throughout. The game design is so good that you can almost sense the wind blowing in your hair as you move from one place to the next. For many players, just wandering around and taking in the scenery like a tourist is enough for them to get a great deal of enjoyment from what is a visually stunning role-playing game.