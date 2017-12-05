Breakfast with “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

18 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Cobb Theatres Grove 16 & CineBistro at Wesley Chapel, Florida is offering a breakfast buffet and special screening on FRIDAY DECEMBER 15 th, 2017 of

The event will feature breakfast favorites, build your own breakfast taco bar, pastries and more.

Breakfast will from 8AM until 9AM

The showing of Star Wars: The Last Jedi will start at 8:30 AM

The event price of $30 includes the breakfast and admission to the film at 8:30 AM

Standard age policy PG-13 (No one will be admitted to the screening under the age of 13 without parent or guardian) applies for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi showing. No in-theater service or regular menu ordering will be available for this event.

Reserve your tickets at the Box-office or on line at CobbTheatres.com