Film Bits

Breakfast with “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

0 4

Cobb Theatres Grove 16 & CineBistro at Wesley Chapel, Florida is offering a breakfast buffet and special screening on FRIDAY DECEMBER 15 th, 2017 of 

The event will feature breakfast favorites, build your own breakfast taco bar, pastries and more.

Breakfast will from 8AM until 9AM

The showing of Star Wars: The Last Jedi will start at 8:30 AM

The event price of $30 includes the breakfast and admission to the film at 8:30 AM

Standard age policy PG-13 (No one will be admitted to the screening under the age of 13 without parent or guardian) applies for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi showing. No in-theater service or regular menu ordering will be available for this event.

Reserve your tickets at the Box-office or on line at CobbTheatres.com

 

Previous Article

Film Editor John Delia has been on all sides of the movie business from publications to film making. He has worked as a film critic with ACED Magazine for more than 12 years and earned a Bachelors degree in communications from the University of Florida. John is a member of the Southeastern Film Critics Association. Follow John on Twitter @staragent1 or send John a message at jdelia@acedmagazine.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *