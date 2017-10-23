“Bushwick” Exhilarating Edge of Your Seat Thriller

18 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Being released on Blu-ray and DVD this week, Bushwick is an extreme roller coaster ride across Brooklyn. The action adventure pits citizens against impossible odds as they find themselves in harm’s way. Although a little far fetched the movie is exciting and exhilarating and will keep you on the edge of your seat. Think Red Dawn on “speed”.

It’s sometime in the future and Texas along with several other southern states has seceded from the country. In an attempt to take over America, they are attacking areas around the United States. Returning home from grad school to New York with her boyfriend Jose (Arturo Castro) to show him off to her mother, Lucy (Brittany Snow) starts to exit at Bushwick station in Brooklyn from the subway. Unbeknownst to her there’s a war going on above ground between locals and the Texas Army.

Separated from Jose who get killed during a conflict, she heads down the street trying to get to her grandmother’s house just blocks away. With complete chaos in the streets she luckily avoids the danger when she runs into Stupe (Dave Bautista), a former US military veteran. Stupe feels sorry for Lucy and takes her with him as he tries to get to Hoboken, New Jersey where he feels they will be safe.

With New York having antigun laws, citizens fighting off the Army in cross fires using whatever weapons they have are helpless. We watch as Stupe and Lucy travel the treacherous streets using hand guns from dead Texans in their flight for safety. Directors Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott film the movie in stunning long shots that bring the viewers into the action as if you are right behind Stupe and Lucy as they move in and out of conflict. The cameras keep rolling with each scene taking place from start to finish with hardly a break. It’s mesmerizing and thrilling each step of the way and you are part of their trek dodging bullets, explosions and hand to hand combat.

This is a good film for Brittany Snow to show her acting ability and for her to take a break from teen films like Pitch Perfect. I like her in this role as the astonished co-ed who finds herself at the mercy of a war in the streets. You can see her grow from a sweet young co-ed to a fierce fighter that kicks booty on her way to Hoboken.

The role of Stupe was made for Dave Bautista and he nails it. With his warrior body he takes on half the Army while protecting Lucy through a gauntlet of tough Texas military. It’s a role he always seems to fit, but someday I’d like to see his calmer side of the big guy in theaters.

BONUS FEATURES:

“The Making of Bushwick” Check this little feature with Directors Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott describing their “one-shot” technique.

“Photo Gallery” Cool shots from the film in close-up

“Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery” Shots that show the crew working with their cameras, make-up, sound and directors.

Bushwick has not been rated by the MPAA, but contains extreme violence, language, drug use and brutality. The scenes of fighting are ruthless, gory and the gun fire sounds and looks very realistic. It’s as if you would walk out the door in your neighborhood and all hell is breaking loose. Although it is a work of fiction, it gives you some idea what it may be like if you were as defenseless as the people trying to fight back with meager weapons compared to an Army armed with modern weapons.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A good action adventure film for adult home viewing.

Specifications and additional video information:

Cast: Dave Bautista, Brittany Snow, Angelic Zambrana, Arturo Castro. Director: Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott. MPAA Rating: Not Rated, contains extreme violence, language, drug use. Genre: Action, Adventure. Running Time: 1 hr. 34 min. Video Release Date: October 24, 2017. Original Theatrical Release Date: August 25, 2017. Language: English. Reviewed Format: Blu-ray (also available in DVD). Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Video: 1080p, HD Widescreen, Aspect Ratio 2.36:1. Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish. Number of Discs: 2 Discs in the Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack. Distributed by: RLJ Entertainment

The comments within this review are the critic’s expressed opinions.