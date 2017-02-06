“Dead West” Hunting for Lost Lust

83 LOVE Facebook Twitter

If you are looking for a really depraved serial killer film, then look no further than Dead West. The movie, now on DVD, takes you on a journey with a lot of dead bodies left behind. Nicely made, the film shows a little pity by using off screen sound to confirm the killings. I’m not saying this to make the film acceptable for the squeamish, but Dead West does avoid a lot of blood gushing horror. Oh, this is not a cowboy movie.

The opening scene shows Danny (Brian Sutherland) a good looking man with a large measure of charisma sitting at the bar in Darrell’s Tavern. It’s modern day in a honkytonk bar somewhere in western USA. He catches the eye of the gorgeous Charlene (Carollani Sandberg) having some drinks at a table with her friends.

Minutes later Charlene walks up to Danny and starts a conversation, flirting and making body contact. Her brother Tony (Jeffrey Arrington) notices the interlude from across the room with an inquisitive look. She notices his glances and if she wants to taunt him, moves in on Danny. She’s forward and asks Danny what he’s looking for, prompting a positive response that leads the two out the back door of the bar to the ally.

After a kiss, Danny takes out his buck knife and shoves it into her body several times. The film progresses from there through several murders as writer/director Jeff Ferrell does a nice job of creating a very scary serial killer that roams the southwest. Ferrell is very methodical with his main character not letting out reasons as to why Danny’s doing these repulsive deeds, but that’s a good thing as his audience would probably not last through the next several killings if they knew all.

What does hold the film together, are the performances by Brian Sutherland and the girls he meets along his insidious road trip. The female actors have natural chemistry with Sutherland and each scene looks like a turning of a new leaf for Danny or so it seems. Their acing together is visually appealing and attention grabbing, making director Ferrell’s film carnal and compelling.

While Sutherland has already mounted a fairly good career with over 50 credits, the one break-out film has eluded him. In Dead West he’s the center of attention and deserves impressive recognition for the devilish role he plays. Sutherland’s at the top of his game as Danny reminding me of Michael C. Hall in the role of Dexter. Very sinister and evil when he makes a decision to kill, he and Hall could have been stand-ins for each other.

BONUS FEATRES:

“Lady Killers: The Making of Dead West” the nearly one hour short features writer/director Jeff Ferrell talking about how and why he wrote the script and what he wanted to achieve. Actors Jeffery Arlington who plays Tony chimes in during the feature, Carollani Sandberg talks about her role as Charlene and Meagan Naser who is Roxy mentions her interaction with Brian Sutherland.

“Audio Commentary” you can turn on this feature and reply the feature with comments and more information on the film from writer/director Jeff Ferrell, Actor Brian Sutherland and music composer Semih Tareen.

Dead West has not been rated by the MPAA, but contains violence, language, drug use, and sexual innuendos. Watch the film first before deciding to allow immature children see the film as it does have many scenes that are inappropriate for adolescents.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A good film for those who like disturbing movies

Specifications and additional video information:

Cast: Brian Sutherland, Jeffrey Arrington, Meagan Karimi-Naser, Aurelio Voltaire, Michael Joseph Draper

Written and directed by: Jeff Ferrell

MPAA Rating: Not Rated, contains violence, drug use, language, sexuality

Genre: Horror, Crime, Serial Killer

Running Time: 1 hr. 55 min.

Video Release Date: February 7, 2017

Language: English

Reviewed Format: DVD

Audio: Dolby Digital Stereo

Video: Widescreen, Aspect Ratio 2.35:1

Subtitles: Closed Captions

Number of Discs: 1 Disc

Distributed by: RJL Entertainment