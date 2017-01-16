“Doobious Sources” A Stoner Movie That Gets Too High

23 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Weird and silly the stoner film Doobious Sources has been released on Digital HD and VOD. The film makes a stab at being like the movie Up in Smoke, but without Cheech and Chong it just doesn’t make the grade. That said, if you like wacky movies that exaggerate situations for the comedy value, then this little gem is right for you.

Free-lance journalists Zorn Tappadapo (Jason Weissbrod) and Reginald Block-Hunsleigh (Jeff Lorch) are looking for a hot story that will make them famous. As investigative news service Karma, they have already made a connection with local media with their sensational reporting. Unfortunately they are getting sued by millionaire developer Magnus Martindale (Joe Cortese) concerning a story that he had a gay affair at a local motel. But his soon to be ex-wife Josie (Brynn Thayer) has another idea that involves using Zorn’s tapes of the affair.

The story goes on from there with Director Clif Lord spending a lot of camera time on the two potheads as they deal with the Martindale problem and team with local reporter Ky Kittridge (Creagen Dow). Kittridge sees a chance to make some big bucks and tells Karma a juicy story about corruption in City Hall.

Lord uses a cool cinematography trick that keeps the film interesting. He establishes that Zorn and Reg are making a behind the scenes film and are filming themselves working on the investigations. This way viewers will get the viewpoint both Zone and Reg from two cameras. It’s ok at first, but gets old after a while.

Actors Weissbrod and Lorch have found several TV roles over the years starting late 1990’s and early 2000’s progressing to Doobiouos Sources. While this is the first feature working together, they did make several short films from 2010 to 2012. You can see that they do have chemistry and are comfortable in their roles, but the script really doesn’t do their skills justice.

Doobious Sources has not been rated by the MPAA, but does contain crude language, sex, nudity, some violence and abundant drug use. Immature children should not see the film as it contains a lot of inappropriate content.

The film can be downloaded from Dish Network, Cox, Charter, Verizon Fios, iTunes, Amazon Instant, Google Play, Vudu and more. If you are already a subscriber to these download services, you can check it out before you decide to own it.

FINAL ANALYSIS: Only if you like movies like Dumb & Dumber 2 or Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Additional Film Information:

Cast: Jason Weissbrod, Jeff Lorch, Creagen Dow, Joe Cortese

Directed by: Clif Lord

Genre: Comedy

MPAA Rating: Not Rated, contains crude language, sex, nudity, some violence and abundant drug use

Running Time: 1 hr. 42 min.

Release Date: January 17, 2017

Distributed by: Gravitas Ventures