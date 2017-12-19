“Downsizing” Saving the Planet 5 Inches at a Time

23 LOVE Facebook Twitter

A comedy that makes a statement about over population, the film Downsizing takes a look at “what if we could make our planet last longer?” The fun science fiction movie take a swipe at global warming by shrinking thousands of people that would use less of everything, including the packing in which it all comes. Nicely acted, the plot even has a special love story involving and unintended romance.

Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) are fascinated about the developments of the Norwegians who have just discovered a way to shrink people. Calling it a boon for the planet, at a seminar the Norwegian Scientists introduce a group of little people who are 5 inches tall and live in a special colony in Norway. They have been thriving for four years and have even reproduced, having children that are growing at the miniature rate.

The colonies that house the little people offer many luxuries and entertainment including low cost housing, food and utilities. Many colonies have been built in different countries and are under construction in America. Flash forward ten years to a high school reunion party where Paul and Audrey are attending, former classmates Dave (Jason Sudeikis) and Carol Johnson (Maribeth Monroe) are brought into the event in a special case, miniaturized. They have been living at a special village called Leisureland and are boasting on how they are having the time of their lives.

With the cost of living getting out of range Paul and Audrey decide to give it a go. When Audrey chicken’s out well after Paul has been irreversible downsized, things start to change from better and to worse. Director and co-writer Alexander Payne does a very good job of depicting the lives of the small people living in the luxury of a new world. Making it look like for real, the miniaturization theme works with various modes of transportation, housing, jobs and even wild parties. It sort of all makes sense, but there’s a downside to downsizing that takes an unforeseen turn for Paul.

The acting by the cast is very good, especially Matt Damon and Hong Chau who plays Ngoc Lan Tran. Chau plays a Vietnamese woman who bumps into Paul following a party at the upstairs apartment. Damon’s character is the calm and cool guy who takes life easy going with the flow even if it can mean a life or death situation. Paul is much like other character’s he’s played including the recent Steve Monroe in Suburbicon, Mark Watney in The Martian, Benjamin Mee in We Bought the Zoo, and well you get the drift. It’s his characterization that never seems to fail in movies like Downsizing and here it’s more of the same, but that’s a good thing.

The best performance comes from Hong Chau the downtrodden Ngoc Lan Tran who found herself downsized in Vietnam with only one foot. Becoming an instant star to the small world, she achieved a good share of wealth from all the publicity, but somehow managed to blow it all away. Living in the pauper village just outside of Leisureland, she works as a cleaning lady for the rich. I love her character and she plays it well giving the film an upbeat vibe that makes the film work.

The special effects, camerawork, miniaturization techniques and the CGI are seamless. Costuming plays a big part in the film’s success as well as the brilliant imagination of filmmakers who make it all look real. You may remember writer Alexander Payne for his imagination with the script for Jurassic Park III and for the unusual romance in Sideways, but here he works his magic on a “smaller” scale.

Downsizing has been rated R for language including sexual references, some graphic nudity and drug use. The nudity is shown in photographs and in some cases from a distance of the naked miniaturized people.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A very good film filled with a lot of imagination.

Additional Film Information

Cast: Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Kristen Wiig, Udo Kier, Jason Sudeikis, Neil Patrick Harris, Niecy Nash, Maribeth Monroe

Directed by: Alexander Payne

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sci-fi

MPAA Rating: R for language including sexual references, some graphic nudity and drug use

Running Time: 2 hrs. 15 min.

Release Date: December 22, 2017

Distributed by: Paramount Pictures