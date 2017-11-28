How Exercise Can Increase Your Chances of Finding Love

23 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Yes, you read that right. It may seem a long shot that exercise might improve your love life but there are several ways in which it will help. From how you feel about yourself to the opportunities it opens up, we take a look at how exercise could lead to love, or at least a bit of fun!

It will improve your confidence

First and foremost, exercise will improve your confidence. When we exercise our body releases endorphins. This makes us feel better about life and more confident in ourselves. We might walk into the gym or go out for a run feeling a bit lackluster but we certainly feel better when we walk out. When we feel good we exude more confidence and spark and confidence is attractive! If you want to feel better, look better and improve your confidence and allure, then get thinking about what form of exercise would best suit your lifestyle. Once you start exercising regularly you will soon reap the benefits

A better figure

Let’s be honest. None of us will say no to a more toned, athletic body and that’s what regular exercise will give us (unless of course we increase the calories to compensate). An improved physique makes us feel and look better and is another way in which our confidence increases. If you have your eye on that little black dress, a few weeks at the gym and it will start to be even more appealing. If you are nervous about putting yourself out there until you feel better about yourself, exercise is the perfect way to focus the mind and get the figure that you want.

The chance to meet someone new

If you join a local running club, a sports team or frequent the gym, you are going to be exposed to new people. The gym is a hot favorite with people who are moving to a new town or looking to meet new people as it not only gives you something to do, it also opens you up to the opportunity to meet new people. Who knows who you might meet? You may just enjoy a bit of a flirt with your gym instructor or you might meet someone that peaks your interest. If nothing else it will give you a reason to keep going back, especially on those cold, lazy days when you really feel like staying in bed.

New goals

If you have recently come out of a relationship and are wondering if you will ever find love again, you can start feeling a bit down. Now exercise is a great way to focus your mind and give you something to strive for. If you like a kettle bells class or enjoy spinning, you could set yourself goals to increase your weights or resistance. If you are a runner or cyclist you could enter and train for events. This is a great way to give you focus and again will boost your confidence and give you a sexy, can do attitude. Many couples meet through a love of sport which began with the occasional flirt! Besides if you are exercising, it’s also a very healthy way to meet someone rather than going out to bars hoping to meet someone!

Be consistent

Once your new-found love of exercise has you regularly going out for dinner dates this can add calories to the waist line. Don’t stop the exercise just because you might have met someone! Make sure you stick with it. It will keep you feeling good and looking good! Contentment can sometimes lead to us becoming comfortable and if you have worked hard to get in shape mentally and physically, you don’t want to undo all that hard work.