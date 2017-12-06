“Fast Convoy” A High Octane Experience

15 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Get ready for action and hold of your chair Fast Convoy has been released on video on demand. The very exciting chase and run movie has all the earmarks of a Fast and Furious, but not all the back story. It go from the start to the very thrilling finale.

Six men in southern Spain take a shipment of Hash in bales worth millions to Paris and are on deadline to get it there. They are traveling in three cars, one with the drugs and the other two running point. During their trip they are told that they are actually carrying a stash of cocaine that was not agreed upon in the deal they made. Getting hash across the border is one thing, but cocaine can put them in jail for life.

Upset with the deal they find themselves arguing over what could happen to them. Traveling at a fast pace they feel everything should go as planned. Then the point car notifies the drug carriers that there is road block ahead and the plan starts falling apart one car after another.

The film plays out fast and furious with a lot of stress filled action, wild chases and even a kidnapping. The script is nicely written and there’s no lack of special effects, blood and violence. Director Frederic Schoendoerffer pulls off a very exciting run for the money as he puts you in each of the cars trying to make the long haul to Paris work. With high stakes on the line and even the mob on their tail, the film gets very edge of your chair thrilling.

The acting here by some fine Spanish talent make their character’s exhilarating to watch. Each of the pairs riding in the cars have their own problems, take wild chances and use some very brutal tactics to allude police, the mob and even their own boss. In the end, there’s even a touch of sympathy if you really get into the roles being played out on the screen.

Fast Convoy has not been rated by the MPAA, but contains language, drugs, extreme violence and a few morbid scenes. Be sure not to allow immature children see the film. The movie is available on all major platforms including iTunes, Sony, Google Play, Amazon, Microsoft, Vudu, Comcast, Charter, Cox, Vimeo, and various other cable operators.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A very well written thriller with high octane action.

Additional Film Information

Cast: Benoit Magimel, Sveva Alviti, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Jean-Paul Rouve

Directed by: Frederic Schoendoerffer

Written by: Frederic Schoendoerffer and Yann Brion

Genre: Action, Thriller

MPAA Rating: Not Rated, contains, extreme violence, language, drugs

Running Time: 1 hr. 42 min

Release Date: October 5, 2017

Released in: VOD, in Spanish with English Subtitles