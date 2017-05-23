“Get Out” Expanding the Chills to Home Video

20 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Disturbing and provocative the movie Get Out turns up the volume on suspense and terror now on Blu-ray/DVD. One of the better scary films in a long time, the movie challenges you from the very start as to the motives of a family gathering with a “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” impression that turns sour. If you like fright films like The Visit or even The Stepford Wives then this is your creepy cup of tea.

Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) a college age black man and Rose Armitage (Allison Williams) a white woman are madly in love living together in a one bedroom flat. It has been several months since they have been heating up their romance and Rose sets up a weekend to meet her parents. When Chris asks if she told them that he is black, she counters in the negative assuring him that they will welcome him with open arms.

Arriving at the Armitage mansion Chris gets introduced to her parents Dr. Missy (Catherine Keener), a psychiatrist, and Dr. Dean Armitage (Bradley Whitford), a surgeon, who do welcome him with hugs. Chris is delighted, but a little doubting when he meets Rose’s brother Jeremy Armitage (Caleb Landry Jones) who gets a little physical showing him his martial arts ability. After getting settled in, things start to happen quickly as the Armitage’s have invited a throng of guests to meet their daughter’s newest beau.

The film goes on from their following the first 15 minute set up that leads up to a very suspense filled hour and 20 minutes. Director and writer Jordan Peele turns up the heat creating a suspicion with interactions between the guests and the hired help. He chooses the perfect music and settings having things pop up unexpectedly, but quickly adds some comedy for relief. It’s a very good ploy to create tension throughout and the film that becomes a perfect storm of terror.

The performance by Daniel Kaluuya (Sicario) shows he has what it takes to be a welcoming showman. He handles his character with assurance, giving a cool performance as Chris the unsuspecting boyfriend that finds himself in a quandary as to what is taking place at the Armitage Estate. As the film progresses, he starts to realize that things aren’t what they seem to be and his attitude and demeanor starts to change radically.

BONUS FEATURES:

“Alternate Ending” This ending does make sense, but lacks the finality of the orginal.

“Deleted Scenes” besides the five deleted scenes that are actually very good, there are six additional scenes of different endings regarding Rod (Chris’s best friend).

“Unveiling the Horror of Get Out” a nice seven minute discourse by Writer/Director Jordan Peele, Producers Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum with actors Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Betty Gabriel, Bradley Whitford, and Marcus Henderson on the film.

“Q&A Discussion” with Writer/Director Jordan Peele and most of the main players

“Feature Commentary with Writer Director Jordan Peele” replay the film and listen to Jordan’s take on each of his scenes.

Get Out has been rated R by the MPAA for violence, bloody images, and language including sexual references. There are some scenes where things jump out of nowhere and others that are very gory. Please take caution and watch the movie before allowing immature children see the film.

FINAL ANALYSIS: a very good thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Specifications and additional video information:

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, Lakeith Stanfield and Catherine Keener

Directed and written by: Jordan Peele

Genre: Suspense, Thriller, Dark Comedy

MPAA Rating: R for violence, bloody images, and language including sexual references.

Running Time: 1hr. 45 min.

Original Theatrical Release Date: February 24, 2017

Video Release Date: May 23, 2017

Language: English

Reviewed Format: Blu-ray (also available in Blu-ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, DVS (Descriptive Video Service)

Video: Widescreen 1080p, Aspect Ratio 2.40:1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Number of Discs: Box set has 2 Discs +Digital HD

Distributed by: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Released in: Blu-ray, DVD (and in a box set with Digital HD)

The comments within this review are the critic’s expressed opinions.