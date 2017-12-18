Entertainment, Movie

“Get Out” Takes Southeasten Film Critics Top Honors

It was announced today by President  Albert McGhee, of the Southeastern Film Critic’s Association, that  the movie “Get Out” is their selection for Best Film for 2017.  In addition thirteen other categories of the best for 2017  and their top 10 were also voted on and the results are included here as well.

 

 

 

 

Best Film : “GET OUT”
Runner-Up: “The Shape Of Water”

Best Actor: Gary Oldman for “Darkest Hour”
Runner-Up: James Franco for “The Disaster Artist”

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins for “The Shape Of Water”
Runner-Up: Frances McDormand for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing , Missouri”

Male Supporting actor: Sam Rockwell for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Runner-Up: Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project

Female Supporting Actress: Lauria Metcalf for “Lady Bird”
Runner-Up: Allison Janney for I, Tonya

Best Ensemble Cast: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Runner-Up: “The Post”

Best Director: Guillermo Del Toro for “The Shape Of Water”
Runner-Up: Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk

Best Original Screenplay: Jordan Peele “Get Out”
Runner-Up: Greta Gerwig “Lady Bird”

Best Adapted Screenplay James Ivory-“Call Me By Your Name”
Runner-Up: Virgil Willams “Mudbound”

Best Documentary “Jane”
Runner Up: “Faces Places”

Best Foreign language Film: “First They Killed My Father”
Runner-Up: “The Square”

Best Animated film: “Coco”
Runner-Up: “Loving Vincent”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: “Dunkirk”-Hoyte Van Hoytema
Runner Up: Roger Deakins “Blade Runner 2049”

The Gene Wyatt award for The film that
best evokes the spirit of the south: “Mudbound”
Runner-Up: “The Florida Project”

Sam Rockwell as Officer Jason Dixon in THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

SEFCA TOP 10 Movies of 2017
1. Get Out
2. The Shape Of Water
3. Dunkirk
4. Lady Bird
5. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
6. The Post
7. The Florida Project
8. Call Me By Your Name
9. Darkest Hour
10. The Disaster Artist

