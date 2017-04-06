“Going in Style” a Modern Twist on an Old Favorite

25 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Putting a twist on the original movie Going in Style, director Zach Braff does a good job of reviving the comedy for modern day audiences. He turns up the laughter with memorable situation comedy and actors who can deliver some of the best one liners. It’s a lot of fun for a date night or just a chance to get away from the hum drum to laugh a little.

Retired and trying to scrape by on his retirement check Joe Harding (Michael Caine) is about to hit an unexpected brick wall. With his mortgage in jeopardy from lack of timely payments and his granddaughter needing help with tuition, he’s in a very tight spot. His best friends Albert Garner (Alan Arkin) and Willie Davis (Morgan Freeman) who have been living together for the past 25 years to curb expenses are about to be in the same boat.

The company the three men have worked for has decided to close doors in America and movie their operation to a foreign country. This makes them not responsible for American retirement funds dumping all their former retirees and anyone being fired due to the desolation and move to overseas operations. Now without their dependent income, the three find themselves open to other measures. Joe comes up with a bright idea to rob the bank where their retirement funds are located. To add icing on the cake, it’s also the place where Joe has been bamboozled into one of those adjustable loans.

So begins a plan so over the top that it might just work. Director Zach Braff puts his famous actors through their paces setting up the heist while dealing with personal problems. He provides a great stage to put the three men who have never worked as a trio together and lets them do their thing. You can tell they are having a good time as their banter bubbles up some very hilarious scenes that keep the laughs coming. He also sends a message to those companies that are taking away jobs from Americans and hurting those who have given their loyalty only to be shoved aside.

Leading the crew Michael Caine uses his signature deadpan comedy to give his character some serious tone in the midst of this tragedy of financial loss. Getting notices of possible eviction his Joe Harding has his back to the wall looking for a solution no matter how impossible. His best two friends played by Alan Arkin and Morgan Freeman add the chemistry that makes the film work.

Arkin’s Albert Garner, who’s still in the dark ages when it comes to communications, feels the bank heist is wrong. But, after a tryst with grocery check-out woman Annie Santori (Ann-Margret), he realizes there’s more to life that money can buy. As for Willie Davis played by Morgan Freeman, he’s been given a medical life expectancy of a couple of years so he feels there’s nothing to lose. He keeps the fun going as he brings inspiration into the film by siding with his pals for the very challenging plan.

Going in Style has been rated PG-13 for drug content, language and some suggestive material. Be cautious when deciding to allow immature children see the film as it does have some scenes that are inappropriate for youngsters.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A nice remake of one of the classics.

Additional Film Information:

Cast: Michael Caine, Alan Arkin, Ann-Margret, Morgan Freeman, Chrstopher Lloyd, Joey King, John Ortiz, Matt Dillon and Kenan Thompson

Directed by: Zach Braff 35 cred

Genre: Comedy, Crime

MPAA Rating: PG-13 for drug content, language and some suggestive material

Running Time: 1 hr. 36 min.

Release Date: April 7, 2017

Distributed by: Warner Bros.