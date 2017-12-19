“The Greatest Showman” A Rousing Biography of a Ringmaster

28 LOVE Facebook Twitter

One man’s determination to rise from rags to riches helps find a place for the unwanted few. His strong desire to become someone special and with the ability to convince others to believe in his dream, P.T. Barnum creates history and the circus.

The son of a tailor, Phineas Taylor Barnum (Hugh Jackman / Ellis Rubin), knew what it was like to be poor. When his father took any opportunity to make money to support his family Phineas would go to help him. During this time Phineas meets Charity Hallett (Michelle Williams / Skylar Dunn), a daughter from a wealthy family. Her father was determined to have his daughter become part of society, so he tried to keep them separate.

Years later, Phineas returned to win Charity’s heart and he finally married her in 1829. Together they set out to make a life for themselves. After having two daughters, Caroline (Austyn Johnson) and Helen (Cameron Seely), and losing his job, Barnum took a chance on an old building to open as a Museum.

With poor sales, the business began to falter. Needing to make money to pay back the bank and save his building and business, Phineas found his future. He discovered what `society called “freaks” and presented them in front of his show for all to see. Performers such as Tom Thumb (Sam Humphrey), the smallest man on record, Lettie Lutz (Keala Settle), the bearded fat lady, Anne and W.D. Wheeler (Zendaya / Yehya Abdul-Mateen II), trapeze artists and twin brother and sister, and many more.

Presenting these wonders to New York saved the business and eventually became what he called a circus. With help from an investor and partner, Phillip Carlyle (Zac Efron) a play writer and producer, together they took the world by fire. Barnum’s amazing presentation helped him to become the greatest showman for all to see and by presenting these unique individuals he amazed all his patrons.

Director Michael Gracey creates one of the most spectacular musicals ever to dawn the silver screen. He uses modern music to help tell the story and build the emotion throughout the film. Michael also puts together a spectacular historical and most accurate story that tells P.T. Barnum’s rise to stardom and the beginning of America’s first circus.

This historical view of P.T. Barnum’s life is told as a musical story that is placed into the forefront of the audience. Just like Barnum was the greatest showman, the film is presented like it is a show of its own.

Final Comment: I based my grade on the fantastic musical delivery of the storyline and the amazing sound track.

Additional Film Information

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Keala Settle, Charles Stratton, and Paul Sparks.

Directed by: Michael Gracey

Genre: Biography, Drama, Musical

MPAA Rating: Rated PG for thematic elements including a brawl.

Running Time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Release Date: December 20, 2017

Distributed By: Twentieth Century Fox

Released In: D-Cinema