“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2” a Wild Roller Coaster Ride

Topping the original, the sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 turns up the action and the comedy in this science fiction action adventure. It’s been nearly 3 years since the first one hit the screen and that one was amazing, but I was extremely happy with this next chapter that blew me away. The production quality of the second even outweighs that of the first taking audiences into a future filled with aliens and fantasy all while catching up from where they left off and introducing a couple of new characters.

Whether you are an action junkie, a Marvel Comic fan or you just want to escape into another world, this film has it all. It’s a fun roller coaster ride into space.

Set with their new family that includes Peter “Star Lord” Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) the team finds themselves in trouble once more. The group finds themselves on the run when Rocket steals some extra special batteries from the devious high priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) of planet Sovereign. Being attacked by the Sovereign army of high tech killers using computers to send their drones to try and obliterate Quill’s rocket ship The Milano, the crew must avoid the danger at all cost. When they get into a pickle however, Star Lord must turn to his nemesis Yondu (Michael Rooker) for help.

The story gets a lot of help from the CGI department taking the audience into a galaxy filled with planets and satellite moons. There are so many interesting aliens that it’s hard to center on one group. I especially like the new arrogant universe inhabitants called the Sovereigns and the return of Gamora’s sister Nebula (Karen Gillan) that really spice up the film. Even Sly Stallone gets into the act as Stakar Ogord for a cameo and later Curt Russell shows up towards the finale kicking off answers to who really is Quill’s biological father.

But, the stars of this show are the crew of the Milano as they protect the universe from factions that would destroy it. If you saw the first chapter then you know this crazy squad of do-gooders that roam the universe looking for trouble that usually finds them. This time, a special new alien gets added to the gang, Mantis (Pom Klementieff). Totally loveable from first meeting, she’s can turn on her powerful powers that set the crew of the Milano on their year if need be. I like Pom and it looks like she’s going to be a permanent fixture for the guardians. You’ll be seeing her as Mantis in Avengers: Infinity War slated for release in 2018.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has been rated PG-13 by the MPAA for sequences of sci-fi action and violence, language, and brief suggestive content. Some of the language gets a little harsh, the violence bloody (or whatever oozes out of aliens) and some of the aliens can be a bit scary for the very young. Be cautious when deciding to allow immature children see the film as it does have some scenes that are inappropriate for pre-teens.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A mighty good sequel for the Marvel Comics franchise.

Additional Film Information:

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Tommy Flanagan, Laura Haddock, with Sylvester Stallone, and Kurt Russell

Directed and written by: James Gunn

Genre: Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi, Marvel Comics

MPAA Rating: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action and violence, language, and brief suggestive content

Running Time: 2 hrs. 16 min.

Release Date: May 5, 2017

Distributed by: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Released in: 2D, 3D, Imax 3D

