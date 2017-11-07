“Gun Shy” a Wild Romp in Chile

18 LOVE Facebook Twitter

If you are looking for a wacky romantic comedy with a nice high energy 70’s rock soundtrack, try your luck with Gun Shy. Now on Blu-ray/DVD, it’s fun, crazy and adventurous with unusual performances by a couple of stars out of their element. Nicely directed by action master Simon West shooting his first wacky comedy, the film should entertain both men and women alike.

After a high energy career as a top rock star and lead singer of “Metal Assassin”, Turk Henry (Antonio Banderas) has settled down in his Malibu mansion to a life as a recluse. He’s married to his beautiful wife and ex-supermodel Sheila (Olga Kurylenko). But, Sheila has become restless and encouraging Turk to visit his home country of Chile, S.A. Not too fond of the idea, he resists her with excuses until he finally gives in to her charms.

When they arrive at their hotel, they find it deserted since in July its winter in Chile. His idea of the vacation includes a lot of lounging by the pool making Sheila bored out of her mind. She suggest they take a hike in the mountains, but Turk will not have any of that nonsense. Still board Sheila decides to go on her own with a tour van filled with sightseers. When the van gets stopped by a band of rebels and they take the vacationers hostage for ransom, Turk finds himself in a situation that’s about to spin out of control.

Director Simon West who’s very familiar with action films like Con Air, The Mechanic and Expendables 2, turns up the heat giving a kick to this cool little comedy. His setup of having two burned out celebrities bored with life and adding a touch of adventure fever really works here. Turk’s way out of his league when he finds out he’s the only one who can save his wife and West leads him on a merry quest with a lot of silliness built into his bungling escapade.

I like Banderas (Desperado) and Kurylenko (James Bond “Quantum of Solace”) in the roles of the bored couple that find themselves rejuvenating their relationship. The chemistry between the two, although goofy at times, shows how they can not only handle comedy quite good, but are able to muster up some romance as well. To top it off, Banderas sings four numbers in the film with pretty good classic rock vocals as lead singer of Metal Assassins.

BONUS FEATURES:

“The Rock Star. The Pirate, and the Cast of Gun Shy” a making of Gun Shy with interviews and scenes from the film featuring the director and stars.

“Just Who I Can Be” music montage from the film.

Gun Shy has been rated R for language, some sexual content/nudity and drug material. Check out the credits to see what happens to the all the characters and for Banderas’s 4th song of the film.

FINAL ANALYSIS: If you like a lot of silliness and classic rock, then this film’s your cup of “heavy metal”.

Specifications and additional video information:

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Olga Kurylenko, Ben Cura, Aisling Loftus and Mark Valley

Directed by: Simon West

Genre: Comedy, Action, Adventure

MPAA Rating: R for language, some sexual content/nudity and drug material

Running Time: 1 hr. 26 min.

Release Date: November 7, 2017

Original Theatrical Release Date: September 8, 2017

Language: English

Reviewed Format: Blu-ray (also available on DVD)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Video: 1080p HD, Aspect Ratio 2.40:1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish

Number of Discs: 1 Disc plus Digital HD download code

Distributed by: Lionsgate