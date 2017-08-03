Hidden Talents of Our Favorite Celebrities

15 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Looking to develop a new skill or find a new passion? Take inspiration from your favorite celebrities and their intriguing hidden talents. Did you know that Little Jackie singer Imani Coppola is also a talented artist? You may also be surprised to learn that Iron Maiden’s front man Bruce Dickinson holds a pilot’s license and the Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik is also a neuroscientist. Here, we take a look at some of the many different skills and hidden talents of some of your favorite celebrities.

Do you think knitting is just for seniors? Think again. Hollywood actresses Amanda Seyfried, Christina Hendricks — who also plays the accordion too! — and Dakota Fanning all love to knit. So does Kate Middleton.

Maybe it’s his Irish roots, but Colin Farrell is not only a super talented actor but also is a strong Irish dancer, too! So much so that he used to teach Irish dancing!

The Rubik’s Cube was a must-have in the 80s, and despite the best endeavors of many, only a select few could solve what was frankly the puzzle equivalent of Everest. However, did you know that Canadian superstar Justin Bieber is able to solve the tricky Rubik’s Cube in just 1 minute and 23 seconds? If that isn’t a reason to “Love Yourself”, we don’t know what is!

Speaking of playing games, would you have guessed that Beyoncé is a prolific Connect Four fan? She is so good at playing the “four in a row” game that she has beaten Kanye West nine times in a row — who runs the world?

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint is an amazing unicyclist, which definitely warrants ten points for Gryffindor, for sure!

Most people probably wouldn’t mention Bond actor Pierce Brosnan and fire-eating in the same sentence the same as they wouldn’t mention Daniel Craig and trapeze artistry in the same sentence! Ok, we know that Daniel is unlikely to demonstrate any circus skills, but Mr. Brosnan can actually eat fire — for real! Don’t try this at home people!

Love playing cards? You are in good company with the likes of Hollywood actors Ben Affleck, Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Tilly, and Shannon Elizabeth, as well as tennis player Rafael Nadal, and swimmer Michael Phelps who all make regular visits to the table. TV Presenter Victoria Coren-Mitchell won the European Poker Tour in 2006 and she made history by becoming the first two-time winner of one of poker’s most prestigious tournaments. After her double win, which placed her in the all-time top 10 of female poker players, Victoria said she felt “a sense of vague bafflement and joy” at the win, which she hopes will inspire millions of more Britons to play in the future.

Actor Patrick Dempsey has a hidden talent that is rather surprising: juggling! Yes, it’s true, but he is not the only celebrity juggler. Actress Ellen Page, actor Steve Martin, and singer Justin Bieber —again! — are also celebrity jugglers.

When it comes to baking, starlets Emma Stone, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga all love to show off their talent, too. Check out their social media feeds for some baking inspiration!

It’s never too late to take up a new skill! Whether you have always dreamed of learning to play the drums like actress Jenna Elfman, learning circus skills like Christopher Walken, or even learning to play the harmonica like actor Bruce Willis, all you need is a little time, some patience, and lots of enthusiasm! Who knows where your hidden talents might take you in the future! Why not try something new today?