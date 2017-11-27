Live Like a Movie Star: 3 Destinations Where You Can Let Your Glamorous Side Shine

38 LOVE Facebook Twitter

All around the world there are destinations renowned for attracting celebrities and movie stars, while others have become famous themselves. But which are the best ones for celeb-spotting and for spending a few nights living the glitz and glam? Let’s explore three destinations in detail.

Milan, Italy

If you are visiting Milan in the hope of living like a glamorous movie star, the first step is to book a room in one of the leading, luxurious hotels. There are plenty to choose from in the city, but the fanciest are perhaps The Armani Hotel and The Bulgari. The former was designed by none other than Giorgio Armani and is well regarded as a fashionista paradise.

Of course, everyone absolutely has to visit the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. This expansive, beautiful complex is the oldest shopping mall in the entire world, as well as the home of five-star hotel Town House Galleria, having been designed and built by architect Giuseppe Mengoni between 1861 and 1877. Now, the Galleria focuses almost exclusively on haute couture, with shops including Versace, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Armani, Borsalino, Luisa Spagnoli, Swarovski and Mercedes-Benz. Near the Galleria, you’ll even find designer restaurants and cafes that you can visit including the Dolce & Gabbana Martini Bar, the Bulgari Lounge, Emporio Armani café and the Armani Bamboo Bar, all of which are absolutely top-class.

That said, glamour isn’t all about wearing or dining with the big brands so you may want to visit other stores such as the vintage shop Cavalli & Nastri or quirky store Wait and See to find some true Italian treats. Speaking of which, other dining options include Erba Brusca where they grow their own herbs and vegetables, and the forty-year-old flower shop turned restaurant Fiorario Bianchi Milano. Another option is Giacomo Milan’s restaurant, where patrons will often see the likes of Orlando Bloom and Giorgio Armani.

Finally, if you’re looking for a luxury club to visit you can absolutely try Plastic, where Milan’s youngest trendsetters gather together and some of the craziest Fashion Week parties are thrown. If you’re extremely lucky you may even get into Club 1930, which is so exclusive it doesn’t even come up in a Google search. Inspired by prohibition era, this club is extremely hidden and secret, but if you are to receive an invitation simply go to the shop and use the door at the back to enter. Don’t forget to let us know what it was like!

Monte Carlo, Monaco

The principality of Monaco is divided into five districts, Monaco Ville otherwise known as Le Rocher, La Condamine, Larvotto, Fontvieille and, of course, Monte Carlo. The latter is home to many of Monaco’s most glamorous landmarks, many of which you can visit and even stay in. For instance, there’s the Hotel Hermitage Monte-Carlo perfect for romantics, Hotel Metropole for those looking for a lavish stay and Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, which is situated on the glorious beach, perfect for sun-worshippers.

If there’s one thing Monte-Carlo does better than glamorous hotels though, it’s fine dining. Within a close vicinity, visitors will find Blue Bay, Restaurant Joel Robuchon, Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse a l’Hotel de Paris and, arguably the most impressive of all, La Montgolfiere Henri Geraci. This restaurant is often regarded as a hidden treasure that combines Japanese cuisine with Sicilian home cooking.

One Monte-Carlo gem that certainly isn’t hidden though is the Casino of Monte Carlo, situated within the grand square between Café de Paris and the old palace, facing the magnificent Monte-Carlo gardens. This legendary casino attracts clientele from around the globe all of whom come to see the history and décor, as well as play the full range of table games and slot machines. The casino is so famous that it is now a staple in popular culture, having appeared in plenty of movies from Loser Takes All to Spectre’s prequel, Casino Royale. There’s European roulette, Trente et Quarante, blackjack, English roulette and Texas Hold’em poker. If you prefer slots, both the Salle Renaissance and the Salle des Ameriques are packed full of machines. If you happen to get hungry while playing, you’re in look as there are two restaurants on site; Le Train Bleu and Le Salon Rose.

Saint-Tropez, France

While it may be a seemingly quaint coastal town, Saint-Tropez is home to more than enough glamour. Many jet-setters head straight to the iconic Byblos hotel, which has hosted the likes of Brigitte Bardot, Mirelle Darc, Cher, Jack Nicholson and Mick Jagger. The hotel represents the legendary golden era of the Riviera, and yet has many contemporary suites as well as an Alain Ducasse Riviera restaurant. We don’t blame visitors if they’d prefer to stay at La Reserve Ramatuelle though, situated between olive groves and lavender fields. There’s even an onsite spa where they use Crème de la Mer products.

If you’d like to eat outside of the hotels’ astonishing restaurants, you absolutely have to try Senequier, which first became famous in And God Created Woman, featuring Brigette Bardot. The red restaurant is a staple of Saint-Tropez, where locals and tourists alike come together over early morning breakfast coffees. While you’re out, we recommend heading to Club 55 to get the full Saint-Tropez experience, though you can follow this up by visiting Marcel Cavazza or Aux deux Freres for some delicious pastries.

Shoppers visiting Saint-Tropez absolutely must keep their eyes open for pop-up shops, as luxury brands such as Chanel have been known to de-camp during the summer months. Mostly though, Saint-Tropez tends to focus on markets rather than big brands, with the Place des Lices being the biggest market in town. Both Karl Lagerfeld and Kate Moss have been spotted there, buying organic French delicacies such as olives, lavender, goats cheese, chestnut cream and thyme.

There you have it, three spectacular destinations and the places there that you can visit to feel like a true movie star. Let us know where you would visit – it could be anywhere in the world – where you feel like a real movie star.