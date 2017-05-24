“Logan” Road Trip From Hell

13 LOVE Facebook Twitter

When it comes to superheroes and mutants we have been overloaded the last few years and there’s more to come in 2017. But, when it comes to my favorites like Wolverine, I’m assured of an enjoyable action packed winner. This is the case of Logan that has just been released on home video in a variety of mediums Blu-ray, DVD, 4K and Digital HD. Packed with energy the movie turns up the heat from the opening scene to its shocking ending. Whether you are a Marvel Comics fan or just like action adventure with a lot of surprises, then this film belongs in your library.

It’s 2029 and most of the mutants have been eliminated from the Earth. James Howlett (Hugh Jackman), alias Logan or by his mutant name Wolverine, has been working as a limo driver in Texas earning money to supply his father figure, Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) also known as the mutant Magneto, with the relief he needs to control his powers. One day while accompanying a client at a cemetery burial he gets approached by the stranger Gabriella Lopez (Elizabeth Rodriguez) wanting to meet with Logan about a matter of common interest.

The next evening he gets a text to pick up a fare at a motel in a seedy part of town where he finds Gabriella waiting for him with a proposition to take her and her daughter Laura (Dafne Keen) to Canada for a large sum of money. After he refuses he returns the next day to find the woman dead and Laura hiding in his trunk.

So begins a road trip from hell as Logan tries to avoid the revers hired by Dr. Zander Rice (Richard E. Grant) to catch and kill Laura who has escaped from a lab developing militant mutants. Director, executive producer and story writer James Mangold who helmed 2013’s The Wolverine moves his story along at a fast clip taking Logan for a ride with Laura, Charles Xavier and nonagenarian Caliban in tow. The film gets brutal and grisly yet mesmerizing with twists and turns that have Logan facing death in every chapter. It works as the final film of the wiry wolverine who has come from cage fighter to one of the last mutants of the X-Men.

It’s a fond farewell to Hugh Jackman’s character who brought the crafty protagonist with claws of steel to life so many years ago in the first X-Men (2000). Still busting up antagonists and protecting his mutant kind, his Wolverine will always be tops in my book as the best of Marvel’s powerful. His character can leap, straddle then slice and dice as he faces off against even the most powerful of foes. Jackman even takes part in scads of his own stunts. His next release will The Greatest Showman as P.T. Barnum playing opposite Michelle Williams and scheduled for release during 2017.

Up and coming star Dafne Keen appears here in her first film role and kicks ass with a fantastic performance as the 11-year-old Laura. She can slash and stab adversaries with the best of the mutants and come up unscathed. I like her a lot as she reminds me of another action youngster Chloe Grace Moritz who at 13 took audiences by surprise in the movie Kick Ass. Like her, Dafne starts out innocent looking until she’s faced with death defying scenes that show her real spunk.

BONUS FEATURES

One of the coolest bonuses in the Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD box set is an additional disc with the movie in Black and White. What you say? Yep, good old black and white just like the days of old when mystery movies were dubbed film noir. Maybe when I said black and white you gave out a big guffaw, a belly laugh or a snicker. Well when you pop this disc into your Blu-ray player get ready for a darker more edgy showing of Logan that will take you into a different perception of the thriller. The characters even become more menacing and threatening as they clash with Logan and Laura.

“Deleted Scenes” the following scenes were edited out during the final cut, although I would have liked to see some of them as added background. “Logan Gets a Ticket”, “Alternate Dinner Scene”, “Caliban Death”, “Bobby’s Action Figures”, “Medical –Tent Connect The Dots” and Mutant Kid Puppet Master”

“Making Logan” do not watch this before you have seen the movie.

“Audio Commentary by Director, Executive Producer, Story Writer James Mangold”

Logan has been rated R by the MPAA for strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity. The special effects are amazing and seamless giving the film a realistic look that sometimes can be gut-wrenching. Please be cautious that pre-teens do not have access to the feature.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A very good production of one of Marvel’s better characters.

Specifications and additional video information:

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Dafne Keen, Richard E. Grant, Doris Morgado, Boyd Holbrook, Stephan Merchant, Eriq La Salle, Mary Peyton Stewart.

Director and story writer: James Mangold

MPAA Rating: R for strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-fi

Running Time: 2 hrs. 17 min.

Video Release Date: May 23, 2017

Original Theatrical Release Date: March 3, 2017

Language: English (changeable to Spanish or French)

Reviewed Format: Blu-ray and B&W Blu-ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1

Video: Widescreen, Aspect Ratio 2.39:1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Number of Discs: 3 Discs, box set + Digital HD code

Distributed by: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Released in: Blu-ray, DVD, 4K and Digital HD

The comments within this review are the critic’s expressed opinions