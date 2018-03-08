Take $10 Off Your First Order w/code: SAVE10 - 728 x 90

Mark Hamill Receives a Star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Mark Hamill Receives a Star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker)  becomes celestial receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today. The honored Jedi was presented with the award by  George Lucas writer and director of Star Wars.  While Hamill is known for the first produced episodes of Star Wars and later chapters The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, he has had a long career in Entertainment with 308 credits to his name.

Mark Hamill is Honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Also on hand for the presentation were Harrison Ford, Kelly Marie Tran ( who played Rose Tiko in The Last Jedi) and Billie Lourd (who played Lieutenant Connix in The Last Jedi). The ceremony also included  Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Leron Gubler and Chamber of Commerce Chair of the Board Jeff Zarrinnam.

Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and George Lucas at Mark Hamill Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

As part of the event they also celebrated #JediDay, a digital activation centered on Mark and everything we love about the Jedi.

On March 13th Star Wars: The Last Jedi enters the home video market followed by a 4K Ultra/Blu-ray release of the film on March 27th.

 

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *

Cancel reply

Latest Posts

Featured Videos

Annihilation Trailer

Red Sparrow Trailer

RECENT DVD REVIEWS

RECENT INTERVIEWS

KEEP IN TOUCH

Press Inquiries
press@acedmagazine.com

General Inquiries
info@acedmagazine.com

Social Channels

Top
© Copyright 2018 ACED Magazine. Privacy Policy | Contest Rules | Disclosure Policy