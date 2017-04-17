“MARS” a Taut Sci-Fi Drama Mixed with Reality

20 LOVE Facebook Twitter

The 6 part miniseries “Mars” has arrived on Blu-ray and DVD and it’s so realistic you would think we have already settled a new world on another planet. The TV series ran on National Geographic in 2016 and the home video includes 8 bonus features including the prequel “Before Mars”. Your imagination will take over within 10 minutes of the first episode as it opens a new world to space exploration.

It’s 2033 and the crew of the space ship Daedalus readies themselves for take-off to the planet Mars. Their trip will take seven months to travel the 37,250,000 miles to the red planet and there’s a lot of excitement and apprehension in the control room. Aboard are Ben Sawyer (Ben Cotton) Mission Commander and Systems Engineer, Hana Seung (Jihae) Mission Pilot and Systems Engineer, Javier Delgado (Alberto Ammann) Geochemist and Hydrologist, Amelia Durand (Clementine Poidatz) Mission Physician and Biochemist, Marta Kamen (Anamaria Marinca) Exobiologist and Geologist, and Robert Foucault (Sammi Rotibi) Mechanical Engineer and Roboticist.

The trip to Mars goes without a hitch until they make a rough landing injuring a crew member and missing their intended site some 75 miles from their pre-established base. In the freezing cold they attempt to make the trip to the safety of their new quarters where they have livable air, food and water. Thus begins an adventure to save a life and the rest of the crew with limited oxygen in a robotic rover.

The story goes on from there consuming the next 5 chapters with the compelling script turning up the excitement and danger as they try to exist on the barren planet. Director Everardo Gout takes on the ambitious endeavor that vacillates between 2016 where actual pre-prep for a trip to Mars has already been started and the fictional 2033 first trip to the Red Planet. He incorporates what NASA has done in the past with the current projects that include the recent return of Scott Kelly who was sent to the space station to show the effects of a prolonged stay on the human body. Also incorporated are archival film of launches that took place leading up to the Scott Kelly’s mission.

BONUS FEATURES: There are 8 interesting and exciting extras on the Blu-ray Disc and include the following.

“Making MARS”

“BEFORE MARS – A Prequel”

“BEFORE MARS Behind the Scenes”

“Getting to MARS Featurettes”

“Living on MARS Featurettes”

“More MARS Featurettes”

“Behind-the-scenes Featurettes”

“Cast & Crew Interviews”

“Mars” has been rated PG by the TV bureau and contains no offensive material except for peril and a fictional bloody medical procedure. National Geographic has announced that a second series has been green lighted.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A nicely produced series with a lot of energy and Sci-fi suspense.

Specifications and additional video information:

Cast: Ben Cotton, Jihae, Alberto Ammann, Clementine Poidatz, Anamaria Marinca, Sammi Rotibi

Director: Everardo Gout

Based on a Book: How We’ll Live on Mars by Stephen Petranek

TV Rating: PG

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi

Running Time: 283 min.

Video Release Date: April 11, 2017

Original TV Release Date: November 14, 2016- December 19, 2016

Language: English (changeable to French, Spanish and others on the Blu-ray)

Reviewed Format: Blu-ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Video: Widescreen, 1080p Aspect Ratio 1.78:1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Number of Discs: 3 Discs

Distributed by: Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment

Released in: Blu-ray/DVD