“Mayhem” Creating A Better Workplace

There are a lot of movies with stories that use a virus as the culprit, but Mayhem really takes the cake. A wild and wacky movie, now on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K, shows what people want and can do to others when knowing they can get away with it. Think the movie The Purge on steroids. Nicely shot with scenes that make sense if the virus was for real, it’s a winner for most horror fans.

A new virus named ID-7 has been infecting people around the globe that effects only the Id of the brain bringing out the bad in a person and taking away all their fears. Have you ever wanted to get even with someone, but you knew it would land you in jail? Not if you have this virus, and here’s why. A young lawyer name Derek Cho (Steven Yeun) gets a guy free of murder charges due to a loophole in the law because he was under the influence of the virus and therefore murder becomes borderline ok.

Because of his triumph in the courtroom, Derek gets hired by Towers and Smythe Consulting and quickly rises to the top. I’ll bet you know where this is going. Yes, the building were Derek works gets infected through the water and people unwittingly become the carriers. Melanie Croft (Samara Weaving) visits Derek wanting an extension on a loan made through the bank being represented by Towers and Smythe, and becomes one of the people infected. Things get crazy and Hazmat quarantines the building and distributes an antidote that will cure all inside, but it takes 24 hours.

There you go, the rest of the hour and thirty minutes are filled with revenge, chaos and murder. Director Joe Lynch (Knights of Badassdom) gets into his story really quick after telling you about the virus and why it has infected this particular law firm. He uses a lot of situations that are “reasonable” to guide you through all the pandemonium and side stories, pressing the audience to figure out who will be next on the “chopping block”. The vengeance gets brutal to the very end with many bodies are scattered floor after floor.

The acting is very good by Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead’s Glenn Rhee in all 81 episodes) and also Samara Weaving (Netflix film The Babysitter as Bee). After Derek gets accused of company wrong doing, the two team up against the establishment and pull off some evil hits. Yeun develops his character from this guy who has a good career mapped out for him, into a total recidivist who won’t stop trying until he gets revenge for himself and the loss of his coffee cup. Oh, by the way, Derek’s an outstanding artist and it comes into play throughout the film.

Samara plays lawyer Melanie Cross, this wicked “mouse trap” who represents a group that owns property being foreclosed by Towers and Smythe for the unpaid loan. She gets turned down by Derek because the bank has a strict no-refinance policy. Very upset and completely unprofessional, security tries to force her out of the building. She becomes Derek’s relentless partner in the take down of the corporate tower office.

BONUS FEATURES: The film has two bonus features as follows.

“Creating Mayhem: The Making of the Film” It’s a cool way to explain what you have just seen the movie. Actors and Crew are featured. Not a good idea to see this making of before you watch the movie.

“The Collected Works of Derek Cho” Cho shows the completed art he paints during the film.

“Technical Commentary with Director Joe Lynch, Director of Photography Steve Gainer and Editor Josh Ethier” After you have watched Mayhem, it’s fun to hear how they made the film while you watch the movie again.

Mayhem has been rated R for bloody violence, pervasive language, some sexuality/nudity and drug use. The violence gets extreme at times with most of it up in your face as the movie progresses and the language is both crude and abusive. The sex is realistic and prurient. If fake blood bother’s you be warned, there’s at least a barrel full used in production. For sure, this movie is not for the immature or faint-hearted.

FINAL ANALYSIS: If you are a horror fan, this film certainly has a lot of it.

Specifications and additional video information:

Cast: Steven Yeun, Samara Weaving, Dallas Mark Roberts, Caroline Chikezie, Mark Stewart Frost, Kerry Fox, Lucy Chappell, Steven Brand.

Director: Joe Lynch

MPAA Rating: R for bloody violence, pervasive language, some sexuality/nudity and drug use

Genre: Action, Horror, Comedy

Running Time: 1 hr. 36 min.

Video Release Date: December 26, 2017

Original Theatrical Release Date: November 10, 2017

Language: English

Reviewed Format: DVD (also available in Blu-ray and 4K

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1

Video: Aspect Ratio 2.35:1 Widescreen

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Number of Discs: 1 disc

Distributed by: RLJ Entertainment