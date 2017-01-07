“A Monster Calls” Dealing with Life’s Challenges

20 LOVE Facebook Twitter

The drama A Monster Calls has a story that becomes magical as it works on your heartstrings. Entering the mind of a young boy we explore his feelings, fears and desperate attempt to save his mom. Excellent acting, solid direction and a story that will be remembered well after you leave the movie theater. It’s a heartfelt experience for you and your mature children.

A young boy, Conor (Lewis MacDougall), has a nightmare about a church crumbling as the earth opens up trying to swallow his mother (Felicity Jones). He makes a last ditch effort to save her as he awakens from the awful dream. The film then asks where did it all begin? And we are transported to the beginning of how a child has to become a man way before his time.

The clues are all there as Conor finds his way through a labyrinth of becoming aware of his future while not able to understand why it has been handed to him in such a challenging way. With the help of his Grandmother (Sigourney Weaver) and an inquisitive Monster (voiced by Liam Neeson), Conner tries to cope with his fears and nightmares.

Nicely directed by Patrick Ness, who gave us the compelling film The Impossible, we see Conor become of age as he accepts the life that has given him with a tough road to travel. Slowly feeding his audience all the drawbacks and stumbling blocks of the young boy, he delivers a message for all those who have lost a loved one. Coupled with some amazing computer graphics, locations and sets, the film plays out to a wide audience.

As the youngster who has to face the bullies of the world while given a kick in the teeth from life in general, Lewis MacDougall is brilliant in the role. His Conor gets a taste of some very difficult times that are sometimes so punishing it seems unjustifiable. But, it’s life no matter how hard to take on the screen, and MacDougall nails the character Conor with terrific performance.

Liam Neeson takes on the voice of The Monster who challenges Conor to face his fears. His character is a cagy and boisterous anomaly drawn by Conor from very his distressed mind. The creature tests his strength to take on the most disturbing loss that will be facing the boy. Neeson’s deep booming voice is perfect for the role driving home the messages in the riddles he forces Conor to figure out.

A Monster Calls has been rated PG-13 for thematic content and some scary images. If your pre-teens are mature and have seen a few films with monsters, they should have no problem with the content. The film however, may be a bit repressive at times, so be a might cautious for those under the age of 7 years old.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A very good film that shows the pitfalls, understanding and recovery from stressful circumstances.

Additional Film Information:

Cast: Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones, Geraldine Chaplin, Liam Neeson, Toby Kebbell, Ben Moor, James Melville

Directed by: J.A. Bayona (The Impossible)

Story from a novel by: Patrick Ness

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

MPAA Rating: PG-13 for thematic content and some scary images

Running Time: 1 hr. 48 min.

Release Date: January 6, 2016

Distributed by: Focus Features