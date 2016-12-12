“Morgan” Genetics Gone Wild

10 LOVE Facebook Twitter

The sci-fi horror thriller Morgan turns brutal when a scientific experiment goes awry turning a lab into a blood fest. Now on Blu-ray and DVD in a combo pack that includes an HD download, the film has all the trappings for a nighttime couple’s shocker. You will not want to see this one alone, especially if you want to get the best out of your video choice. So turn the lights down, get the popcorn ready, maybe your favorite beverage and expect the unexpected.

Lee Weathers (Kate Mara), the Risk Manager of SynSect a genetics research company, arrives at a secluded lab surrounded by a forest following a reported incident of violence. She’s there to check out the company’s newest L-series modified human organism labeled Morgan (Anya Taylor-Joy) who attacked Dr. Kathy Grieff (Jennifer Jason Leigh).

Getting to the bottom of the problem that caused Morgan to crack, Weathers realizes that the employees at the lab are sympathetic to their humanoid project. They call her a member of their family and have looked after her since a baby. Not in agreement with the staff, Weathers is determined to take the case into her own hands.

Failing to get a hold of the situations now arising from the protective Doctors and their assistants, she calls in Dr. Alan Shapiro (Paul Giamatti) a no nonsense arbitrator. Under first time director Luke Scott the film moves along at a fast clip working his actors into scenes on the fly. It’s a good technique, providing you understand what their job entails at the lab and relationship they have with Morgan. Thank goodness for the rewind and pause button.

The performances make the film work with Kate Mara and Anya Taylor-Joy fighting it out physically and for screen time. Mara keeps Weathers intense, very serious, assertive and cautious as she investigates the situation at the lab. She knows that Morgan may have had a lapse in judgement, but also knows that the humanoid shouldn’t have attacked the doctor. Suspicious of everyone there, she doesn’t trust their judgement including Dr. Grieff the person that was assaulted. You may have seen Kate in” American Horror Story” as the heinous Hayden McClaine who can wield a wicked knife. It’s that kind of character she delivers in the film Morgan.

Fleshing out a humanoid that’s developed into a prime experiment that may be out of control, Anya Taylor-Joy has to be enticing as well as cunning. Able to put on a sweet facade, one that lures her clinical workers to defend her, Anya develops an enigmatic Morgan. Her doctors adore her, especially Dr. Amy Menser (Rose Leslie) who has the job of introducing Morgan to the outside world. But it’s Weathers she has to convince that the outburst can be controlled and that’s where the conflict begins.

BONUS FEATURES:

The following extras are really quite good adding the overall entertainment of Morgan.

“Modified Organism: The Science Behind Morgan” it talks about genomics and many exciting findings in the field of genetics. Here Luke Scott talks about the future of genetics and how his film touches on the subject. Dr. of Philosophy John Harris professor of Bioethics at the University of Manchester talks about intervening in the course of evolution.

“Deleted Scenes” most of the scenes could have been left in the film without hurting it.

“Loom” a Short Film made by Director Luke Scott. It stars Geovanni Ribisi and Jellybean Howie. I was probably the inspiration to direct the film Morgan. Caution: the film contains nudity and some violence.

“and more”

Morgan has been rated R by the MPAA for brutal violence, and some language. Nicely choreographed fight scenes, exciting music and very good camerawork add to the enjoyment of the production.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A good film for Sci-Fi lovers that has a good measure of horror thrown in for shock value.

Specifications and additional video information:

Cast: Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy, Toby Jones, Paul Giamatti, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brian Cox, Rose Leslie, Boyd Holbrook,

Director: Luke Scott

MPAA Rating: R for brutal violence, and some language

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Running Time: 1 Hr. 32 Min.

Video Release Date: December 13, 2016

Original Theatrical Release Date: September 2, 2016

Language: English (also English Descriptive Audio, French, Spanish)

Reviewed Format: Blu-ray/DVD + Digital HD Combo

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1

Video: Widescreen, Aspect Ratio 2.39:1

Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish

Number of Discs: 2 Discs + Digital Download Code

Distributed by: Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment