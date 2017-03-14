Natural Products Expo West — Bigger and Better than Ever

37 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Drawing a record-setting 80,000 attendees, the 37th annual Natural Products Expo West & Engredea has grown to become the world’s largest natural, organic and healthy products event.

Over 3,100 exhibiting companies, including more than 500 first-time exhibitors showcased their products during the five-day show from March 9-13 at the Anaheim Convention Center. The event not only filled two and a half floors of the Convention Center, but also spilled over into the Anaheim Marriott Hotel for the first time.