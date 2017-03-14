Fitness and Wellness, Lifestyle

Natural Products Expo West — Bigger and Better than Ever

Natural Products Expo West 2017

Drawing a record-setting 80,000 attendees, the 37th annual Natural Products Expo West & Engredea has grown to become the world’s largest natural, organic and healthy products event.

Main floor

Over 3,100 exhibiting companies, including more than 500 first-time exhibitors showcased their products during the five-day show from March 9-13 at the Anaheim Convention Center. The event not only filled two and a half floors of the Convention Center, but also spilled over into the Anaheim Marriott Hotel for the first time.

Panhandle Milling is a flour mill, grain processing, blending, facility in Dawn, Texas producing organic, whole grain, high-gluten flour, tortilla and bread flour. They process ancient grains and corn products for southwest markets, although there are some products that are distributed nationwide.
The ladies of +RED Power Elixir®. The energy drink features Red Marine Algae, Green Coffee Bean Extract, B-Complex, Electrolytes and the super amino blend of L-Arginine & L-Carnitine.
Crystal demonstrating the Spoonk™ Mat designed to reduce tension, muscular pain, stress and anxiety.
Harmony Ear Candle demonstration. The burning candle creates a low-level suction force that pulls wax and debris out of your ear.
The ladies of Black Forest Organic showcasing some of the company’s yummy gummy treats.
Going bananas for Banana Joe chips. The chips are handmade using handpicked bananas to ensure correct ripeness. The bananas are gently cooked to allow the flavors to remain intact.
Alex A. Kecskes has written hundreds of film reviews and celebrity interviews for a wide variety of online and print outlets. He has covered red carpet premieres and Comic-Con events for major films and independent releases.

