Natural Products Expo West Grows Into Newly Expanded Anaheim Venue

Natural Products Expo West & Engredea continues to be the leading trade show in the natural, organic and healthy products industry, attracting over 80,000 industry professionals and 3,100 exhibits to the newly expanded Anaheim Convention Center this year. Rated as one of the top 200 trade shows in the US by Tradeshow Week, Natural Products Expo West is the largest of its kind in the world. This year, visitors from all corners of the globe flocked to the larger-than-ever Anaheim venue from March 7-11. The phenomenal success of Expo West underscores just how rapidly this sector of the consumer industry has grown with more new products added every year.

The main entrance to Expo West (all photos courtesy of Frank Kecskes)

Fitness enthusiasts starting the day early with a vigorous Yoga workout

Inside, crowds sampling the latest in thousands of new health and fitness products

The Art of Broth showcasing their delicious, convenient, and healthy line of gourmet Sipping Broths packaged in steepable bags.

GF Harvest family showing its line of reliable gluten-free oat products uniquely designed to address the needs of celiac and gluten-intolerant consumers.

The ladies of Primitive Feast showcasing their line of frozen food entrees, which are gluten free, milk free, and soy free with no added sugars or preservatives.

The Iota team offering samples of their organic hand-roasted sunflower seeds in three clean flavors – Classic, Kettle and Umami.

The ladies of +RED promoting the benefits of Power Elixir, the energy drink available in Dragon Fruit, Berry Citrus & Blood Orange.

Season Brand foods are certified sustainable by Friend of the Sea, a nonprofit international organization that certifies products originating from sustainable fisheries and aquaculture.

Hostess Do Yeon explains the benefits of Jeongsim Foods as the first-leading company to introduce dried sweet potato snacks for customers.

Harmony Ear Candle demonstrates how their burning candle procedure creates a low-level suction force that pulls wax and debris out of your ear.

Soaptopia provides restful sounds to promote its natural soaps and skin products. The 100% junk-free natural botanicals are both petroleum and cruelty-free.

The ladies of Aloha showcase their plant-based products derived from whole ingredients free of fillers and additives.

Miguel and Louise showcase BHU Foods’ Vegan, Paleo and High Protein bars. The high-fiber, clean-label snacks are low in sugar.

Jacqueline and Chelsea showing the latest treats from Quest Nutrition, products that don’t compromise on taste or nutrition.

The Zevia team showcase their latest beverage teas sweetened with stevia leaf and made with real ingredients to deliver fizz and delight the natural way.

The Hippeas team showcasing their light and crunchy organic chickpea puffs that are high in protein and fiber and available in five far-out flavors: Vegan White Cheddar, Sriracha Sunshine, Far Out Fajita, Pepper Power and Bohemian Barbecue.

The Brami team getting into the Roman spirit of their soy-free legume snack packed with plant protein and available in flavors from savory

to spicy to refreshing.

Pups in handy carriers await their healthy, tasty doggy treats of which there were plenty at the show this year.