“Nostalgia” Things Saved, Times Remembered

In the film Nostalgic, an exploration of human affection and loss of loved ones, we are treated to several vignettes that lead us into the lives effected. It’s played out with an excellent cast of core actors that fit the subjects and are representative and captivating. The film attempts to touch the viewer’s heartstrings and maybe even grip those who have had similar situations. If you like daytime soaps or even Lifetime cable, this is your cup of tea.

Throughout the film there are threads that bind each of the subjects in different ways. The following touches on the main characters and how they all come to grips with their losses, loves and future.

In the first episode we find an elderly Mr. Ashmore (Bruce Dern) living alone in his house that has been his shelter for most of his life. He gets a visit from appraiser Daniel Coleman (John Ortiz) who has come to evaluate his belongings at the request of his daughter. Ashmore’s family, especially his daughter Bethany (Amber Tamblyn) is concerned about him being alone and having the faculties to continue. She believes he’s nearing his death. What’s startling however, is that Bethany seems to be more interested in whether there is any value to his estate, than her personal relationship with her father.

The second episode finds Helen Grier (Ellen Burstyn) who’s in her twilight years being visited by Daniel Coleman. Her house has burned down and she has been left without a home. She tells Coleman that while the fire was raging she had only a little time to choose what she could save. She’s afraid her choice was not what others would pick, but it has sentimental value to her. Helen must face her children who have mixed feelings about her future.

The film continues with more episodes involving the Grier’s. The tread here is her son Will (Jon Hamm) who has his own road of emotions, challenges and choices to make. Director and co-story writer Mark Pellington introduces his characters in the first segment of the movie and then follows them through each story. He uses two thread barriers to connect the chapters leading his audience into a number of different sensations, conflicts and possible choices by the main characters. But, at times it becomes maudlin and even pretentious and for that it has a downside.

The treat here comes with the use of a lot of older famous stars like Ellen Burstyn who gives a terrific performance as the disconsolate Helen Grier. She has lost everything and it will take a lot of time before she can get her insurance company to allot her money for a new home. The one thing she saved from the fire reminds her of her husband and its worth may save her future. Burstyn’s depiction of Helen is spot on, becoming a big part of the movie’s theme and importance.

John Hamm’s character, Will Grier, controls most of the film right up to the finale. He does make the film work, even though the role strings out the audience beyond need be. I like John Hamm, he’s always makes his characters interesting and entertaining. He’s the consummate authority and central focus in most of his films and TV, like Mad Men (for which he won 2 Golden Globes), The Million Dollar Arm, and The Town.

Nostalgia has been rated R for some language. You may want to bring some tissues and a pillow for your back as it’s a bit too long and heartfelt.

FINAL ANALYSIS: The acting does overshadow the maudlin storyline. (3 out of 5 Stars)

Additional Film Information

Cast: Jon Hamm, Ellen Burstyn, Catherine Keener, John Ortiz, Bruce Dern, James Le Gros, Amber Tamblyn, Mikey Madison, and Patton Oswalt.

Directed by: Mark Pellington

Genre: Drama

MPAA Rating: R for some language

Running Time: 1 hr. 53 min.

Release Date: February 23, 2018

Distributed by: Bleecker Street

Released in: Theaters