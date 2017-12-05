“The Osiris Child” A fascinating Sci-fi Adventure

18 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Kind of a cool way to search the movie The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume one hits home on Blu-ray and DVD. With nice special effects, a good storyline involving a lot of action and sets that deliver outer space, the show plays well. If you like sci-fi films involving interesting characters played by an experienced cast, then this one should fit the bill.

Earth fighter pilot Lt. Kane Sommerville has been sent to a newly colonized planet

Exor in a galaxy beyond Earth where he’s been for some time. His 11-year old daughter Indi (Teagan Croft) that he had left behind on Earth with his ex-wife April (Louisa Mignone) has come to visit him. She’s excited about exploring her new world. During Lt. Kane’s regular week of service aboard the Flotilla, a hovering military base above Exor, General Lynex (Rachel Griffiths) gets word that the prison filled with hardened criminals that’s located on the planet below has had a prison break.

The prison also houses a lab where a special virus has been developed as a military weapon. General Lynex is considering a complete decimation of the prison that would spread the virus on the planet killing millions. Fearing that Indi may be in danger Lt. Kane leaves his post and heads back to Exor to find his daughter. Being AWOL from the base, his only help comes from Sy Lombrok (Kellan Lutz) an escaped prisoner from the jail.

The movie, labeled as volume one, plays out like a good sci-fi movie and has a lot of action. I especially liked the sky fighting that reminds me somewhat of the X-Wing fighter scenes in Star Wars. That said, the film has a weakness of being helmed by an inexperienced director who seems has not yet mastered good acting direction techniques.

However, although directorial duties are weak with inexperienced Shane Abbess, he does try hard to get his cast to build their characters as the movie plays out. That said, his writing skills are very good establishing a new creative space adventure that entertains. I like his creatures, sets, special effects and adventure that encompass his new universe. It takes about 15 minutes to get a good feel for the roles, but it’s truly worth it.

BONUS FEATURES:

The Blu-ray/DVD combo has a good group of Extras.

“Making the Osiris Child” includes the following sections. Beginning of the End, Living off World, The Monster Within, The Sound of Tomorrow and A Bigger World.

“Deleted Scenes” include the following scenes. Emergency, Warden’s Lunch, and Warning.

“Mama I Miss You So” a music video

“Photo Gallery” with some awesome shots from the movie

“Concept Gallery” with drawings and art from the movie including the space fighters, the flotilla and much more.

One last note is the question of whether there will be a second volume? After all this film was pretty entertaining, so why not? The ending leaves it wide often for a chapter 2, but a lot of movies had that kind of finale and never reached out for a “volume 2”. Well, cost of production may be a reason as this TV show must have had an enormous bill for the making of, especially the special effects, stunts and costumes. You may however, get a clue from the bonus feature “Making the Osiris Child”.

The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume one has not been rated by the MPAA, but contains language, violence, brutality, drug use, and gore. The monsters are very fierce and ugly. Please be cautious when having immature youngsters watch the film.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A cool film that could have been way more than average.

Specifications and additional video information:

Cast: Kellan Lutz, Daniel MacPherson, Luke Ford, Isabel Lucas, Temuera Morrison, Rachel Griffiths, Teagan Croft, Ford Sarhan, Vincent Andriano, Bren Foster, and Louisa Mignone

Director: Shane Abbess

MPAA Rating: Not Rated, contains language, violence, drug use

Genre: Sci-fi, Action Adventure

Running Time: 1 hr. 39 min.

Video Release Date: December 5, 2017

Original Theatrical Release Date: October 6, 2017

Language: English

Reviewed Format: Blu-ray

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Video: Widescreen, Ratio 2.66:1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Number of Discs: 2 discs in combo box

Distributed by: RLJ Entertainment