“The Party” a Quickie Dark Comedy

Here’s a quickie dark comedy called The Party with a lot of laughs, awkward situations and a few surprises that come out of nowhere. The British made film is perfect for a date night, a girl’s get together or women’s club event. The film stars seven notable actors and it’s put together by British director and writer Sally Potter. It’s if you are British, you would probably describe the move as a ‘cheeky’ situation affair that should ‘tickle your fancy.’

Its late afternoon and guests are arriving at Janet (Kristin Scott Thomas) and Bill’s (Timothy Spall) home to celebrate her elevation to a high position in the British Government. First to arrive is April (Patricia Clarkson), her best friend and a realist. She’s with her husband Gottfried (Bruno Ganz) a self-proclaimed healer. It’s only moments later and Martha (Cherry Jones) knocks on the door and Janet greets her old friend who’s an activist for gay rights. Arriving right after is a finance analyst Tom (Cillian Murphy) a good friend of the family who has come alone. He is anxious and uneasy as he announces that his wife Maryanne will be arriving late. The final guest of the evening is Jinny (Emily Mortimer) who in a lesbian relationship with Martha.

After a toast to Janet the group settles down for and afternoon and evening. During that time the guests find themselves making confessions, revealing affairs, announcing a pregnancy, a few surprises and oh yes, a gun is revealed. Scriptwriter and director Sally Potter keeps her film short and simple bringing out each reveal at an impromptu moment just as the previous problem has been resolved. The bantering back and forth between each of the guests is a nice ploy and it works here with nice setups and timing.

The very good selection of famous cast members helps the film a lot and it was enjoyable seeing them share the screen as equals. Kristian Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour) plays Janet with aplomb hosting her guests who have been friends for years. In this one afternoon she finds out just how faithful to her they are and have been. Cherry Jones (The Perfect Storm) does a good job leading her character Martha into a hornets nest and Patricia Clarkson (Maze Runner series) April finds herself also getting stung. Emily Mortimer (Lars and the Real Girl) as the coy Jinny gives the group a few surprises and adds to the final twist while Cillian Murphy (Dunkirk) images a nervous Tom who has something disturbing to hide.

On the downside, the script never reveals the magnitude of Janet’s new position in the British government, which is the sole reason for the celebration. No knowing diminishes the magnitude of choices being made at the party that involve repercussions for wrong doing. Fleshing out Janet and providing more background about her relationships with April and Martha (other than she’s a gay activist) would have helped the film as well. Sometimes being shot (this film is only 70 minutes long) has its drawbacks.

The Party has been rated R by the MPAA for language and drug use (it also includes some violence). The film plays out in Black and White, but the use of the scheme is perfect for this dark comedy.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A fast paced comedy with a twist. (3 out of 5 Stars)

Additional Film Information

Cast: Timothy Spall, Kristin Scott Thomas, Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz, Cherry Jones, Emily Mortimer, Cillian Murphy

Directed and written by: Sally Potter

Genre: Dark Comedy

MPAA Rating: R for language and drug use (it also includes violence)

Running Time: 1 hr. 10 min.

Release Date: March 9, 2018

Distributed by: Roadside Attractions

Released in: Black and White

The Party opens this Friday at AMC Westshore in Tampa, Florida and Burns Court in Sarasota, Florida.

Now playing in Miami at AMC Aventura and Regal South Beach. Fort Lauderdale at Regal Shadowood and The Gateway. Orlando at Regal Winter Park Village