“Pinocchio” A Disney Favorite First Time on Digital HD

One of my favorite Disney films Pinocchio has finally been released on Digital HD in a combo pack with the Blu-ray and DVD. It also has some new bonus features that includes a new version of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in “Poor Papa”. The last release of the film to DVD and Blu-ray was in 2009 for its 75th Anniversary edition, so if your little ones have not had the opportunity to see the masterpiece at home, on their tablet, smartphone, or even their laptop, then the Digital HD code inside the box will make it all happen.

Clock Maker and famous woodcarver Geppetto, has always dreamed of having a son to play with and enjoy his growing up. His talent for carving clocks has been a good trade, but this time he’s going to make a puppet to keep him company. When he finishes with his masterpiece, he sets it on the shelf and goes to bed.

That night a special fairy comes to his shop and gives the puppet the ability to talk and walk. The fairy also charges a grasshopper named Jiminy Cricket to watch over the wooden boy. The next morning Geppetto awakens to a walking and talking puppet that he calls Pinocchio. So begins a tale of wonder and adventure as Pinocchio sets out to find a way to become a real live boy.

Always fun to watch, it’s one the best heartwarming animated films ever made. Filled with adventure, suspense, comedy and even some danger, the movie has something for the whole family. In 1941 the film walked away with Oscars for Best Song “When you Wish Upon a Star” and Best Music Original Score.

BONUS FEATURES

“The Pinocchio Project: “When You Wish Upon a Star” – Music influencers Alex G, Tanner Patrick and JR Aquino from Disney’s Maker Studios, a global leader in short-form videos, gather in a creative workspace to create their rendition of the film’s signature song, “When You Wish Upon a Star,”

“Walt’s Story Meetings, Pleasure Island” The Pleasure Island scene in “Pinocchio” had much more development than what is seen in the film. Join Pixar’s Pete Docter and Disney historian and author J.B. Kaufman as they explore artwork recently discovered in Disney’s animation research library revealing some of the attractions, gags and games, which Disney animators created for this iconic location of the film that never made it on screen.

“In Walt’s Words: Pinocchio” Hear Walt himself discuss the making of “Pinocchio” through archival recordings and interviews.

“Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in “Poor Papa” This recently restored and scored 1927 short features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit who gets multiple visits from the stork and is forced to attempt various methods to help stop the onslaught of baby deliveries.

“Classic Bonus Features” – These offerings from prior home entertainment releases include hours of bonus material, such as the making of “Pinocchio,” deleted scenes, sing-alongs, storyboards and theatrical trailers.

Pinocchio has been rated G for everyone by the MPAA. However there are a few scenes of peril and one of Pinocchio making bad decisions. You may want to sit in with the very young and immature the first time around.

FINAL ANALYSIS: An excellent film for the whole family, Ladies my want to have a box of tissues handy.

Specifications and additional video information:

Cast: Cliff Edwards (Jiminy Cricket), Dickie Jones (Pinoccho), Christian Rub (Gepetto), Mel Blanc (Figaro), Walter Catlett (Fox), Charles Judels (Stromboli), Evelyn Venable (The Blue Fairy)

Director: Ben Sharpsteen and Norman Ferguson

MPAA Rating: G for everyone

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family, Animation

Running Time: 1 hr. 28 min.

Video Release Date: January 31, 2017

Original Theatrical Release Date: February 23, 1940

Language: English (changeable to French or Spanish)

Reviewed Format: Blu-ray (Blu-ray Combo Pack also contains the DVD, Digital HD/SD, and Disney Movies Anywhere

Audio: Blu-ray DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1

Video: 1080p HD Aspect Ratio 1.33:1

Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish

Number of Discs: 2 Discs, Digital HD/SD and Disney Movies Anywhere code

Distributed by: Buena Vista Home Entertainment