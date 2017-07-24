Press, Celebs, Guests Flock to WIRED Café for 10th Anniversary Celebration

36 LOVE Facebook Twitter

The WIRED Café at Comic-Con celebrated its 10th Anniversary on the rooftop of the Omni hotel. Press, celebs and invited guests enjoyed cake, snacks, ice-cream bars and an open bar for three full days during 2017 Comic-con.

Attendees enjoyed the AT&T AUDIENCE Network “Mr. Mercedes” experience, featuring activations inspired by the new scripted dramatic series, including an ice cream truck, custom cocktails, photo booth, and T-shirt station.

Guests also enjoyed the DTS “Silent” Gaming Lounge, equipped with TV display, gaming consoles, chairs, and headphones, where guests participated in a gaming tournament, with prizes.

There was no shortage of celebs from a wide variety of hit tv and cable series.

Jamie Chung (The Gifted) and Nicholas Thompson (WIRED Editor-in-Chief) cut the celebratory cake to the tunes of happy birthday while guests cheered with a champagne toast.

Other celebrity guests in attendance included Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Tim Roth (Twin Peaks), James Van Der Beek (What Would Diplo Do?).

TJ Miller was spotted mingling with guests in a gas mask, stopping to take a photo on the step-and-repeat with his “bodyguard.”

Matthew Modine and Finn Wolfhard took selfies in the WIRED Café… the height difference was noticeable. Modine joked with the ladies at check-in about the famous slap bands being “WIRED.”

Tim Roth and Kevin Smith caught up at the WIRED Café. Parker Young found a new love connection at the WIRED Café – inviting the unknown hottie to the Nylon party later that evening.

John Ridley played coy on WIRED Café’s FB Live set, hinting his new project is equal parts self and Marvel. There were of course, tons of press and guests who hammed it up for the cameras.

WIRED staff were on-site taking photos, conducting interviews, and hosting the first ever WIRED Café at Comic Con Facebook Live Show.