“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” an Exciting Prequel

Filling in with a prequel to Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, the first in a series by Lucas Films that started the Star Wars franchise, comes Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The set-up starts a new series for Star Wars that brings new adventures in between continuing episodes that follow Star Wars the Force Awakens. It’s quite a challenge for the team at Disney/Lucas and I’m very glad they came up with the idea.

In Rogue One we find Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) the prime designer for the Death Star being taken back into service after fleeing the evil Galactic Empire. His young daughter Jyn (Beau Gadsdon) witnesses the abduction and survives being killed by Empire soldiers. Years later we find Jyn (Felicity Jones) with the Rebel Alliance who are being targeted by the Death Star. Calling themselves Rogue One, the rag-tag team lead by Jyn forms. Now with Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen), Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed), Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen), and a reconditioned Empire droid K-2SO they lead the rebel forces against the Empire. Their job, get the plans to the Death Star so they can blow it up.

The action filled adventure reminds me of a conglomeration of the rebels that were in the first three episodes (IV, V, VI). Director Gareth Edwards (Godzilla 2014) takes a shot at putting the script on the screen using a wide imagination to create the various worlds of the Rebel Alliance, space battle sequences and Empire Ships. While you may say that there’s always a library at Lucas Films filled with CGI spacecraft, storm troopers, and locations, Edwards puts his own hand in the mix with a couple of worlds that are new.

The cast doesn’t add much originality to the rebel forces in Rogue One, but provides a good transition to A New Hope. I do like seeing the much needed background before we find Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker and Han Solo ready to take the reins for the awesome adventure that follows. That said, I like the energy of characters in Rogue One that put themselves in harm’s way to stop the Empire from taking over the galaxy.

In the role of Jyn Erso, Felicity Jones shows her tough stuff as a rebel trying to free her father while taking down the enemy that has held him captive. She’s a no nonsense fighter and leader of a dedicated squad that believes in freedom. This turns out to be a good role for Jones that should get her some offers for future action films. Who knew that the Jane Hawking from The Theory of Everything could wield a blaster and deal with hand to hand combat?

Her cohort in the rebellion Cassian Andor is played ably by Diego Luna. Luna has made his way up the acting ladder getting a push from films like Contraband and Elysium. Here he plays co-leader of the team of rebels looking to steal the plans to the Death Star. He adds a spark to the film that helps spread the adventure across the big screen.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has been rated PG-13 by the MPAA for extended sequences of sci-fi violence and action. Except for the immature the film should be a cool adventure for Star Wars fans. Targeted at mostly males, the ladies should get a thrill out of the kick-ass character Jyn Erso.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A nice prequel that should lead to other lead-in Star Wars space thrillers.

Additional Film Information:

Cast: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, Wen Jiang, Ben Mendelsohn, Forest Whitaker, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen, Jimmy Smits, Alistair Petrie, Genevieve O’Reilly, Beau Gadsdon, Dolly Gadsdon.

Directed by: Gareth Edwards

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-fi

MPAA Rating: PG-13 for extended sequences of sci-fi violence and action

Running Time: 2 hrs. 14 min.

Release Date: December 16, 2016

Distributed by: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Released in: IMAX 3D, IMAX 2D, 2D, 3D