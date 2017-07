37 LOVE Facebook Twitter

In this roundtable interview, John C McGinley talks about the series that walks a thin line between horror and humor. He provides insights about the cast and his character, Stan Miller, a disgruntled former sheriff of a small New England town who was forced into retirement. Reluctant to relinquish his authority to Evie Barret (Janet Varney), the tough, beautiful new sheriff, the two form an unlikely alliance to fight the town’s unleashed demons.