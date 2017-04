35 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Ming-Na Wen and Jason O’Mara talk about their roles on Agents of Shield. Now in its fourth season, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has morphed from its Avengers roots to exploring themes like Ghost Rider and Life Model Decoys (LMDs). The series has added some interesting takes on comic book characters, like the Patriot and Nitro. Ming-Na fans will like what she says about all the various Mays she’s had to act out.