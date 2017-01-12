“Silence” a Strong Testimony of Christianity

15 LOVE Facebook Twitter

The movie Silence gets its story from Japanese novelist Shusaku Endo who wrote the book. His novel has a connection with real life Catholic Father Cristóvão Ferreira who was sent to Japan as a missionary to convert the Japanese people to Christianity. Director/Filmmaker Martin Scorsese has spent many years developing the film from the novel and it’s terrific. If you like historical films that are poignant and powerful with excellent production value, then do not miss Silence now in theaters.

Scorsese’s film begins in 1633 Japan showing the torture and death of priests caught by the current Shogun warrior lead regime. It switches gears to Portugal with a reading of a letter from Father Cristóvão Ferreira (Liam Neeson) by Father Alessandro Valignano (Ciarán Hinds). Along with the letter comes word that Fr. Ferreira has committed Apostasy, the act of denunciation of his Catholic religion. Following the reading two Jesuit scholars Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Francisco Garupe (Adam Driver ) determined to get to the bottom of the abandonment, leave for Japan to find Ferreira.

The two arrive in Japan where the ruling feudal Japanese military government has been ferreting out Christians and forcing them to denounce their religion by stepping on a carved image of Jesus. Rodrigues and Garupe become pawns in the Japanese pursuit to rid Japan of the Christian scourge and we find them “lost” in a sea of inhumanity and vengeance.

Very good performances by Andrew Garfield as Rodrigues and Adam Driver as Garupe, show the determination by the Priests to help the Japanese people resist their oppressors during the insurrection against Christianity. Both of their characters are submitted to extreme cruelty and the actors unreservedly depict the pain, suffering and degradation forced upon them.

Developing the massive project, Scorsese works cinema magic with wide spectacular vistas of the locations and tight shots of the torture, captivity and painful executions. Pulling no punches, he depicts the resistance of the people who have unconditionally accepted Christianity and refuse to disavow their loyalty even though they face death. If you measure greatness on the ability to keep an audience compelled by the presentation of the subject matter, than Scorsese shows his genius with Silence. The film may be a little arduous, but certainly worth every minute.

Silence has been rated R by the MPAA for some disturbing violent content. The torture, drowning and brutality may be too much for immature preteens so be cautions when thinking of bringing them along to a showing.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A brilliant film that captivates.

Additional Film Information:

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Tadanobu Asano, Ciarán Hinds, Issey Ogata, Shinya Tsukamoto, Yoshi Oida, Yosukey Kubozuka, Liam Neeson

Directed by: Martin Scorcese

Written (screenplay): Martin Scorsese and Jay Cocks

Based on the novel by: Shusaku Endo

Genre: Drama, History

MPAA Rating: R for some disturbing violent content

Running Time: 2 hrs. 41 min.

Release Date: January 13, 2017

Distributed by: Paramount Pictures