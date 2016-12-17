“Sing” it’s a Stitch!

10 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Probably the most silly of animated films this year, and that’s good thing for Sing. Enjoyable, very funny, touching and oh incredibly wacky the family film targets children, but the adults will enjoy it a lot more than the average toon. I’m surprised the filmmakers waited so long to put the film in theaters, but with no children’s anime to stop it from becoming a blockbuster, it’s a very possible chance it will.

Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey voiced), the grandson of a theatre owner has the tough job of bringing the venue back to its glory after he inherited entertainment palace. Heading for oblivion he will have to come up with entertainment that will bring in the crowds or it’s doomsday for the young entrepreneur. With his back to the wall he comes up with a contest of the best singer that will win $1,000, every cent he has to his name.

His assistant Karen Crawly (Garth Jennings) doesn’t have a clue about her job, but takes orders just the same. One of her duties is to print out the flyers that will be spread all over town for the competition. But, unbeknownst to Buster, Miss Crawly makes a typo on the flyer offering $100,000 to the winner and a gust of wind blows them all over the city.

The candidates line up for the auditions in droves, taking the whole day to go through the contestants The Voice style. Directors Christophe Lourdelet and Garth Jennings (who also wrote the script) put their funny cast of animal characters to the test as they try to win the big money. Likable, lovable, kooky and corny the singers take the stage one by one belting songs, crooning and even dancing to their lyrics. The show’s a stitch and the theater owner Buster Moon has all the pain, nervous condition and problems that every production manager has when their back’s to the wall.

Needless to say, the film really makes the grade for the holidays and sets its sights for a huge box-office because of school break. Nicely animated the characters take on the soft puffy animation that the producer Janet Healy and Associate Producer Brett Hoffman have used in their films Despicable Me and Secret Lives of Pets. Huggable and squishy it’s the thing right now in animation for families and especially the youngsters.

Sing has been rated PG for some rude humor and mild peril. The music is snappy with some favorites like Steve Wonder, The Spencer Davis Group, Gypsy Kings, Queen, and Jennifer Hudson. The cast even belts out some cool tunes as well and I especially liked Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off” sung by actors Nick Kroll & Reese Witherspoon.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A very funny film for the whole family.

Additional Film Information:

Voice Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Jennifer Saunders, Jennifer Hudson, Garth Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Nick Kroll, Beck Bennett, Jay Pharoah, Nick Offerman, Leslie Jones, Rhea Perlman, Laraine Newman, Adam Buxton, Brad Morris, Bill Farmer.

Directed and written by: Garth Jennings

Genre: Comedy, Musical, Animated

MPAA Rating: PG for some rude humor and mild peril

Running Time: 1 hr. 48 min.

Release Date: December 21, 2016

Distributed by: Universal Pictures