At the “Stan Against Evil” roundtable with Janet Varney

Renewed for a second season after solid ratings, Stan Against Evil follows Stan Miller (John C. McGinley), a disgruntled former sheriff of a small New England town who was forced into retirement and now faces all manner of demons.

Assigned to take over, Evie Barret (Janet Varney) is the tough and beautiful new sheriff, who forms an unlikely alliance with Stan. Together, they take on the brew of unleashed demons who have been haunting a town that centuries earlier burned witches. The show’s second season will debut Nov. 1 and picks up where the last episode left off, dealing with the voice in Stan’s head that allows him to travel back to Evie.

In this roundtable interview, Varney goes into her character and her evolving relationship with Stan.