“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” A Teen View

20 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Clear your calendar for the newest episode of the movie franchise that teens and adults have been entranced with for the past 30 years! You can now add Star Wars: The Last Jedi to the historic sci-fi intergalactic saga. This chapter takes you beyond the beyond with amazing CGI visuals that will make you feel as though you are part of the exciting adventure. And, choose a theater you know has fine projection and excellent sound so you will get the complete experience.

The Star Wars phenomenon has been taken up a level with this new adventure in the. You will want to watch every second of this movie or you may miss the extravagant detail and action around every corner. The new story mixes classic characters with some very cool adversaries, robots and creatures on the space crafts and a couple of strange planets.

The film opens with resistance forces dwindling due to attacks upon them by the First Order. With the upper hand, the First Order has the resistance, now aboard a transport space ship, cornered in the far reaches of outer space. Aboard the transport, Resistance leader General Leia (Carrie Fisher) has carried their rebellion this far, but now she needs assistance to take down the First Order. Leia sends Rey (Daisy Ridley) to find Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in hopes he will join them and save the day.

If you have watched Star Wars episode VII: The Force Awakens, then you remember that there is something special in Rey. She has an inner force that she doesn’t know how to control and wants solutions that only Jedi Master Luke Skywalker can probably know about her inner forces.

Jedi Master Luke has been isolating himself for the past 30 years and wants nothing to do with what lies in the rest of the universe. When Rey arrives, he doesn’t want to deal with her and the two are at odds. Although Master Luke refuses to teach her the ways of the Jedi he finds something in her that makes her worthy.

It’s a story of discovery and revenge as the two factions are about to collide. Director Rian Jonson pieces together another masterpiece in the Star Wars series. This new motion picture is one that you won’t forget. Each part of the movie has a meaning either referencing the past Star Wars movies, or it gives the watcher hints about the upcoming Star Wars Episode IX (scheduled for release in 2019). The director has done a phenomenal job explaining the story of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker and why he has fled to an uncharted island on a distant planet.

The CGI and special effects are mesmerizing to where it makes you feel as if you are in the incredible space fights. The vessel of the First Order is amazing with all the war armaments, housing of the TIE fighters, walkers and thousands of stormtroopers. On General Leia’s craft the X-wings are docked, hundred or so resistance fighters and dozens of escape pods fill the huge vessel.

Some of the new characters include DJ an underworld arms dealer played by Benicio del Toro who gives new hope to the spunky X-wing fighter pilot Poe Dameron played by Oscar Isaac. You’ll see Supreme Leader Snoke up close with his gnarly skin on his sagging face. His attitude his attitude hasn’t changed and is closely guarded by Captain Phasma played by Gwendoline Christie. Then there’s The Red Guard with their flaring light sabers and the cute Progs who squawk and move around like a penguin.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action and violence. It contains a lot of explosions, stabbing and slashing with light swords and scenes that may not be suitable for young children. The movie is in theaters Friday now. Be sure to get your tickets as soon as possible as this one is expected to break box-office records. Get ready to be blown away with amusement that will leave you anxious for the next episode.