Suffragette, the Pursuit of Equality

Fighting for Women’s voting rights, the film Suffragette has all the trappings for an Oscar run. Well directed, the movie tells the story from the angle of a new recruit entering the fray at the beginning of violent protesting that helped to turn the tide slightly in favor of the movement. However, it’s the sterling acting that sets Suffragette apart from the rest of the pack in the Oscar race for one of the ten spots.

It’s the early 1900’s and towns all over England are busting with the murmurs of women wanting the right to decide on who will represent them in Parliament. Leading the fight Emmeline Pankhurst (Meryl Streep) has been hiding out following her release from jail in her attempt to bring the challenging pursuit before the people. She’s become an icon for women and they idolize her for her tenacity and candor.

Hard workers like Maud Watts (Carey Mulligan) who puts many hours in a laundry sweat shop for pittance, are disenchanted with pay and labor practices. She sees her fellow workers struggling and are increasingly outspoken about accidents and conditions at the huge facility. One of the workers, Violet Miller (Anne-Marie Duff) has become expressly distraught over the disregard for employees by the owner who treats them as slaves. Becoming more open to Violet’s rantings, Maud recognizes her own hatred for the owner who has made her do unwilling things to keep her job since she began working there as a teen.

One day Violet invites Maud to a suffrage rally where she feels the power of women in numbers. So begins her intensity to become a part of history even if it causes a separation from her marriage and child. Director Sarah Gavron (Brick Lane) takes her audience on a whirlwind tour of the suffrage movement while introducing her main characters and enlightening their cause. Wasting no time, she shows the tormenting of men and their ill treatment of women. To men women are nothing but property, homemakers, workers in sweat shops, and entertainment. The scenes set, Gavron turns to the members of the movement’s violent actions and secret gatherings that will ultimately lead them to be heard before a court of men.

The drivers of the film are the actors who portray the historical women that brought them a step nearer to equality. As Maud Watts, Carey Mulligan shows how she’s bored with her life of working long hours then coming home to provide a life for her husband Sonny (Ben Whishaw). Yet when she gets arrested for picketing, Sonny disowns her for joining the suffrage. But, Maud has been consumed by the cause and starts to take chances that may even take her down a road of no return if the fight for women’s vote fails. Mulligan has her heart in this film and has never failed to entertain in roles like Daisy in The Great Gatsby opposite Leonardo Di Caprio and Irene in Drive as the love interest to Ryan Gosling’s character.

Helena Bonham Carter plays Edith Ellyn a pharmacist who’s entrenched in the fight for women’s rights. She avoids being noticed at rallies due to her stature in the community, but gets very outspoken and hopping mad when it comes to fighting for the cause. Under the scrutiny of the Inspector Steed (Brendan Gleeson) she may be coy, but deep down she’d tear his throat out if need be. This is one of the performances from the film that I predict will be on the short list for a Supporting Actress Oscar.

Another outstanding performance comes from Anne-Marie Duff as the ardent suffragette Violet Miller who will stop at nothing, even violence to further the movement. Spry and bull headed she’s ready for the fight in spite of losing her job at the laundry due to her belligerence. But she has earned the respect by her daughter Maggie (Grace Stottor) who has hid her shame due to the improprieties of the laundry boss knowing what her mother would do to him if she found out.

Suffragette has been rated PG-13 for some intense violence, thematic elements, brief strong language and partial nudity. There are also some sexual inferences. Be cautious when inviting immature children to the film as it has some scenes that are inappropriate for adolescents.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A very good historical drama with good acting and direction. (B)

Additional Film Information:

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter, Brendan Gleeson, Anne-Marie Duff, Ben Whishaw, Meryl Streep, Romola Garai, Natalie Press, Grace Stottor

Directed by: Sarah Gavron

Written by: Abi Morgan

Genre: Drama, History

MPAA Rating: PG-13 for some intense violence, thematic elements, brief strong language and partial nudity

Running Time: 1 hr. 46 min.

Release Date: November 13, 2015

Distributed by: Focus Features