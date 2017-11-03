“Thor: Ragnarok” Hemsworth builds a team to save the day

25 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Thor is back on the big screen and this time he must save the Asgardians from an ancient threat that can destroy their world. Here is where he learns the true meaning of Ragnarok and how important it is for the Asgardians to have a true king.

While traveling around the universe, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) continues to find ways to keep the Asgardians safe. In his latest adventure he escapes from an alien that tells him about the Ragnarok and how Asgard is in danger. When Thor returns to Asgard he discover things are not being run the way they used to. When he finds out that his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has placed his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) on earth, things begin to fall apart.

On Earth Thor and Loki search for their father and find that earth is now governed by a wizard. Here they reluctantly meet Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and find that they are both not welcome. When they finally locate Odin, they discover a hidden secret that has a prophecy, they have an older sister. Hear they learn about, Hela (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of war and discover that their new mission is coming straight for them.

With a looming battle up ahead Thor runs into many speed bumps along the way that includes possible alias in his quest to save Asgard. With his capture by Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), he locates a few friends to help, Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and together they escape from his clutches and head towards their destiny.

Director Taika Waititi does an excellent job presenting the script that includes a story within a story. The action scenes are done to perfection and did not dominate the tale like other superhero films tend to do. Taika did an excellent job with the special effects and also presented the 3D format with eye-popping action. He also includes an energetic sound track that enhances the battle encounters and brings this legend to life.

This well written narrative brings you deeper into the realm of Thor and gives you better insight to the worlds they govern. It’s a detailed entertaining film that will keep you engaged inside this universe until the very end.

Final Comment: I based my grade on the excellent storyline, fantastic action scenes, and spectacular acting.

Additional Film Information

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Boldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Hopkins, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Directed by: Taika Waititi

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, and Sci-Fi.

MPAA Rating: Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive material.

Running Time: 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Release Date: November 3, 2017

Distributed By: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Released In: 2D and 3D