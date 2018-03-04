“Thor: Ragnarok” Thunders onto Home Video

Thundering onto home video Marvel Studios’ Thor Ragnarok has many formats from which to choose. From Multi-Screen Edition with DVD and Digital to 4K with Ultra Blu-ray, home theater gets more exciting each year. This time Thor must save the Asgardians from an ancient threat that can destroy their world. For Marvel and Action fans the movie has all the trappings of previous sequels plus some new characters that keep the franchise glowing and action packed.

While traveling around the universe, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) continues to find ways to keep the Asgardians safe. In his latest adventure he escapes from an alien that tells him about the Ragnarok and how Asgard is in danger. Thor returns to Asgard and discovers things are not being run as when he left. When he finds out that his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has placed his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) on earth, things begin to fall apart.

Thor and Loki search for their father and find that Earth is now governed by a wizard. Here they come upon Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and find that they are both not welcome. When they finally locate Odin, they discover a hidden secret that has a prophecy. It involves Hela (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of war that sets up a new mission they were not expecting.

With a looming battle developing Thor runs into several speed bumps that involve the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Director Taika Waititi does an excellent job presenting the script that includes a story within a story.

The action scenes are filmed to perfection and do not dominate the script like other superhero films tend to do. Taika includes some innovative special effects that make the Bl-ray and 4K format exciting with amazing eye-popping action. He also includes an energetic sound track that enhances the battle encounters and heightens the exciting choreography.

This well written narrative brings you deeper into the realm of Thor and gives you better insight to the worlds they govern. It’s a detailed entertaining film that will keep you engaged inside Thor’s universe until the very end. So slide in the Blu-ray, pump up the volume and enjoy.

The bonus material on the Blu-ray and Digital are exciting and for MARVEL fans informative with a recap of characters in the Marvel Universe. There are no Bonuses on the DVD.

BONUS MATERIAL (may vary by retailer):

Blu-ray:

“Director’s Introduction”

“Deleted/Extended Scenes” – Deleted Scenes: ‘The Sorcerer Supreme’, ‘Skurge Finds Heimdall & Hulk Chases Thor through Sakaar’ and Extended Scenes: ‘Thor Meets the Grandmaster’, ‘Stupid Avenger vs. Tiny Avenger’ & ‘Grandmaster and Topaz’

“Gag Reel” – Watch a collection of goofs, gaffes and pratfalls starring the cast

“Exclusive Short/Team Darryl” – Follows the Grandmaster as he makes his way to Earth to start a new life.

”Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years” – The Evolution of Heroes – Marvel’s universe is vast and transcends both time and space. We’ll examine the Cinematic Universe as a whole and revisit each of our heroes’ current location and their place in the current MCU timeline, as it all leads up to the one culminating event: “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Getting in Touch with Your Inner Thor” –This piece explores the impact Chris Hemsworth has made on the development of his widely-loved character and celebrates the mighty cast and crew who reveal the fun and hard work that went into assembling Thor’s eccentric counterparts.

“Unstoppable Women: Hela & Valkyrie” – This piece explores the strong female characters in “Thor: Ragnarok,” their importance in the MCU, their incredible casting and their epic comic origins.

“Finding Korg” – A tongue-in-cheek interview with Taika on casting Korg.

”Sakaar: On the Edge of the Known and Unknown” – Sakaar is the collection point for all lost and unloved things. This documentary will answer all known and unknown questions while also exploring the hard work and creativity that went into creating the look and feel of Sakaar.

“Journey into Mystery” – A deep dive story piece with the writers, director and producer Kevin Feige about the inspirations for “Thor: Ragnarok” within the comics. 8bit Scenes – “Final Bridge Battle + Sakaar Spaceship Battle”. Dive into these climactic sequences presented in retro video-game format.

“Directors Commentary” A voice over you can switch on during a replay of the film.

Digital Exclusives:

“Evolution of Thor and Hulk’s Bromance “– We’ll examine this Super Hero friendship, which has spanned through several Marvel films. From their original Helicarrier fight match to the now iconic Hulk punch from Avengers 1, see how Marvel’s most powerful Super Heroes become the most extraordinary Super Hero buddies.

“Additional Deleted Scenes” – Travel to Asgard & Race to the Wormhole

Final Comment: I based my grade on the excellent storyline, fantastic action scenes and spectacular acting. The video presentation is excellent (5 out of 5 Stars)

Additional Film Information

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Boldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Hopkins, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Directed by: Taika Waititi

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, and Sci-Fi.

MPAA Rating: Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive material.

Running Time: 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Original Theatrical Release Date: November 3, 2017

Video Release Date: March 6, 2018

Language: English

Reviewed Format: Blu-ray/DVD

Audio: English (changeable to, Descriptive Audio, Spanish or French)

Video: 1080p HD Widescreen, Aspect Ratio 2.40:1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish or French

Number of Discs: 2 discs, plus Digital Movie Code

Distributed by: Buena Vista Home Entertainment

Released in: Multi-Screen Edition, 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD and On-Demand