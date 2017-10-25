“Vampirina” a Kid Friendly TV Series

15 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Just in time for Halloween kid parties and even all year round, “Vampirina: Volume 1” is a family friendly animated series that ran on the Disney Channel. Fun for the girls and boys, but centers around a female main character. This volume has eight episodes on the DVD with no additional features.

Relocating from Transylvania in Europe to Pennsylvania in the United States a vampire family wants a change from the ordinary. The family of a youngster named Vampirina/Vee (voice Isabella Crovetti), her mother Oxana (voice Lauren Graham) and father Boris (voice James Van Der Beek). A kooky and friendly kind of family, they just want to assimilate into the human world.

Young and full of energy Vee wants to meet everyone and quickly gets to meet the neighbors, the Peepleson’s. Edna (voice Cree Summer), a housewife with twin children Vee’s age, a girl Poppy (voice Jordan Alexa Davis) and a boy Edgar (voice Benji Risley). While Poppy easily finds Vee fun and interesting, getting to know her and accept she is a vampire comes easy. But for Edgar, Poppy suggests he not find out about her new friend just yet.

The first episode introduces the characters in Vee’s world including her ghost friend Demi (voice Mitchell Whitfield) and a female gargoyle Gregoria (voice Wanda Sykes). Her parents are a hoot with Oxana doing the neighborly thing and Boris just being there for when Vee seems to be in a quandary. Besides the neighbors, you’ll get to meet classmates, the neighbor cat and other interesting humans.

The following are the episode titles: Going Batty, Scare B&B, The Sleepover, Portrait of a Vampire, Vee’s Surprise Party, Vee Goes Viral, The Plant Predicament, and Mummy Mayhem. Pressing “play all” will show each one without having to reset each one. If you choose to just play one episode (they come in pairs) there is also an option for that.

There are no bonus features, but when you put the disc into the DVD/Blu-ray player it will start up with some previews of upcoming family movies. It will also give you some idea of their content so you can plan for the future. Coco is a PIXAR/Disney animated comedy about a dog and takes place in Mexico. The other preview gives you a small taste of the 2018 Disney Nature movie called Dolphins.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A very good kids film that’s right for the Halloween season.

Specifications and additional video information:

Cast: Lauren Graham, Isabella Crovetti, James Van Der Beek, Jordan Alexa Davis, Wanda Sykes, Mitchell Whitfield, Benji Risley, Cree Summer and ViviAnn Yee. Creator: Chris Nee. TV Rating: TV-Y, Disney Junior. Genre: Family, Animated. Running Time: 1 hr. 32 min. Video Release Date: October 24, 2017. Language: English. Reviewed Format: DVD. Audio: Dolby Digital 2.0. Video: 1080p Widescreen, Aspect Ratio 1.78:1. Subtitles: English SDH. Number of Discs: 1 Disc plus Disney Movie Rewards. Distributed by: Buena Vista Home Entertainment