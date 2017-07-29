At the “Van Helsing” roundtable with Chris Heyerdahl & showrunner Neil LaBute

30 LOVE Facebook Twitter

When Van Helsing season 2, returns for its 13-episode run in the fall, there will be more meat suits to chop up, more characters to root for and even a bit of romance.

The series stars Kelly Overton as vamp descendant Vanessa Van Helsing, Jonathan Scarfe as Axel, Christopher Heyerdahl as Sam, Paul Johansson as Dimitri, David Cubbit as John, and Vincent Gale as Flesh.

In this roundtable interview, showrunner/writer/executive producer Neil LaBute and Christopher Heyerdahl reveal some interesting insights about the show and its newest addition, former Rookie Blue star Missy Peregrym, who will play a Ninja warrior.

