At the “Van Helsing” roundtable with Paul Johansson and Jonathan Scarfe

30 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Coming up on its second season, 13-episode run, Van Helsing promises more gore, more surprises, and more white knuckle suspense as the good guys circle the wagons against a growing threat of meat suit maniacs. In last season’s finale, Vanessa is finally reunited with her daughter as she learns some hard truths about the family she didn’t know existed. And, yes, Axel is alive. Find out more about what’s coming up in Season 2 as Paul Johansson and Jonathan Scarfe open up–without going into any spoilers.