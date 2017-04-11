Video Releases For April, May, June 2017

18 LOVE Facebook Twitter

On the list are Romance. drama, comedy and action films on DVD/Blu-ray and 4K. The releases are of titles that were released in theaters and TV as well as direct to video. The most notable are Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Lion and the Killjoys in April and May has A Dog’s Purpose and The Space Between Us. The films may also be available on VOD so check with your favorite download site. We will be reviewing select titles so check back to get opinions from our writing staff. You might also discover a gem that you didn’t know existed or a hilarious comedy to brighten your day. Whether you’re on the lookout for horror, action-adventure, drama, comedy, thriller, romance, crime, foreign or lifestyles— the list below has a lot to offer.

APRIL 2917

April 4, 2017

Office Christmas Party- Blu-ray/DVD

OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY When an overbearing CEO (Jennifer Aniston) decides to close her hard-partying brother’s failing branch, he (T.J. Miller) and his fired up co-workers (Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, Kate McKinnon) decide to throw an epic office party to land a big shot client and save everyone’s jobs.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story- Blu-ray/DVD

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Former scientist Galen Erso lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing down when the evil Orson Krennic takes him away from his beloved family. Many years later, Galen is now the Empire’s lead engineer for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. Knowing that her father holds the key to its destruction, a vengeful Jyn joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the space station’s plans for the Rebel Alliance.

Paterson- Blu-ray/DVD

PATERSON Paterson (Adam Driver) is a bus driver in the city of Paterson, New Jersey – they share the name. Every day, he adheres to a simple routine of driving his daily route, where he observes the city as it drifts across his windshield, overhearing fragments of the conversations that swirl around him. He writes poetry into a notebook, walks his dog, and has exactly one beer at a local bar. By contrast, his loving wife Laura (Golshifteh Farahani), is a dreamer who is constantly inspired by new ideas and ambitious projects, all the while championing Paterson’s gift for poetry. The history and energy of the City of Paterson is a felt presence in the film and its simple structure unfolds over the course of a single week. In this “wise, winning… and moving” (Vanity Fair) film from acclaimed director Jim Jarmusch, the quiet triumphs and defeats of daily life are observed, along with the poetry that’s evident in its smallest details.

April 11, 2017

Mars- Blu-ray/DVD

MARS follows a crew of courageous international astronauts on its exhilarating maiden voyage to Mars and quest to colonize the fourth planet from the sun. In a unique blend of scripted drama intermixed with documentary sequences and feature-film-caliber visual effects, the series presents what the greatest minds in space exploration are doing to make traveling to Mars a reality,

Lion- Blu-ray/DVD

LION Five year old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home and family. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata, before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty five years later, armed with only a handful of memories, his unwavering determination, and a revolutionary technology known as Google Earth, he sets out to find his lost family and finally return to his first home.

Hidden Figures- Blu-ray/DVD

HIDDEN FIGURES The incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson – brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.

Silicon Valley: The Complete Third Season – Blu-ray/DVD

SILICON VALLEY: THE COMPLETE THIRD SEASON the Emmy®-nominated comedy that takes viewers inside Silicon Valley’s high-tech gold rush: a land of big ideas and bigger egos. After last season’s shocking ending, which found Pied Piper celebrating legal victory just as Richard (Thomas Middleditch) was ousted as CEO, Season 3 picks up where we left off, with Richard offered the diminished role of CTO and the rest of his team – Erlich (T.J. Miller), Jared (Zach Woods), Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) – facing the question of just how far their loyalty extends. With a new no-nonsense CEO hell-bent on transforming everything from Pied Piper’s offices to its business agenda, the guys must find a way to triumph in the war of Art vs. Commerce, maneuvering the many competing interests along the way.

Walking with the Enemy- Blu-ray/DVD

WALKING WITH THE ENEMY an unforgettable film of love, courage and sacrifice. During the final months of World War II in Hungary, a young man sets out to find his displaced family by using a stolen Nazi Uniform to pose as an officer. On a journey filled with suspense and danger, he undertakes extraordinary measures to save his family and thousands of lives from the enemy.

April 18, 2017

Split- Blu-ray/DVD

SPLIT Though Kevin (James McAvoy) has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher (Betty Buckley), there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all of the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey, Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him — as well as everyone around him — as the walls between his compartments shatter.

Bigger Fatter Liar- DVD

BIGGER FATTER LIAR Kevin Shepherd (Ricky Garcia) has gotten away with lying his entire life, but when scheming producer Larry Wolf (Barry Bostwick) steals Kevin’s idea for a hot new video game, the tables get turned. Kevin realizes he’s met his match, a Bigger Fatter Liar, when Wolf refuses to admit the truth. Kevin declares, “game on,” as he and his best friend Becca (Jodelle Ferland) stop at nothing to get Wolf to tell the truth, plotting a series of devious pranks to set the record straight. Get ready for crazy hijinks

Sleepless- Blu-ray/DVD

SLEEPLESS Undercover police officer Vincent Downs (Jamie Foxx) thrives in the high stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground of Las Vegas. But when a heist goes wrong and a crew of homicidal gangsters kidnaps Downs’ teenage son, Downs must evade an internal affairs investigation, rescue his son, and bring the kidnappers to justice all in one pulse-pounding, action-packed sleepless night.

Ocean Waves- Blu-ray/DVD

OCEAN WAVES a poignant and wonderfully nuanced story of adolescence and growing up. Taku and his best friend Yutaka are headed back to school for what looks like another uneventful year. But they soon find their friendship tested by the arrival of Rikako, a beautiful new transfer student from Tokyo whose attitude shifts wildly from flirty and flippant to melancholic. When Taku joins Rikako on a trip to Tokyo, the school erupts with rumors, and the three friends are forced to come to terms with their changing relationships.

Chrisley Knows Best: Season One- Blu-ray/DVD

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST: SEASON ONE Meet the Chrisley family, where Todd Chrisley is king. USA Network’s hit reality series Chrisley Knows Best follows the shenanigans of outspoken father Todd Chrisley and his over-the-top Southern family. He micromanages his family just like his business and always tries to stay five steps ahead of his 5 children, especially his girl-crazy, teenage son Chase. The Chrisley lifestyle is over-the-top and their personalities are larger-than-life, that being said – they are a very close-knit family who are refreshingly honest and genuinely funny.

Killjoys: Season Two- Blu-ray/DVD

KILLJOYS:SEASON TWO The galaxy’s most bad ass bounty hunters are back in Killjoys: Season Two. It’s now up to Johnny and Dutch to rescue a kidnapped D’avin. As our trio continues to hunt deadly warrants threatening a bloody, multiplanetary war – they face old enemies, the tyrannical Company and the mysterious agenda of Khylen, Dutch’s former mentor

April 25, 2017

The Bye Bye Man- Blu-ray/DVD

THE BYE BYE MAN When three college friends stumble upon the horrific origins of the Bye Bye Man, they discover that there is only one way to avoid his curse: don’t think it, don’t say it. But once the Bye Bye Man gets inside your head, he takes control, making you see and do the most unspeakable acts committed by man. Is there a way to survive his possession?

MAY 2017

May 2, 2017

The Free Man- Blu-ray/DVD

THE FREE MAN Freedom is defined as the power of self-determination attributed to the will; the quality of being independent of fate or necessity. To reach that level of liberty is a physical and mental endeavor that many will risk their life to obtain. Is life worth risking for the feeling of conquering fear and becoming free? Olympic Freestyle skier, Jossi Wells, meets extreme sports performing artists, The Flying Frenchies, to find out what it really means to be free and what drives individuals to chase such a powerful right. Directed by Toa Fraser, this is the story of men who push themselves to the point of no return. There is no going back when death is at your door and you realize that this is the most important moment of your life because it could be your very last.

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone- Blu-ray/DVD

THE RESURRECTION OF GAVIN STONE Gavin Stone (Brett Dalton, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is a former child star whose hard-partying ways get him in trouble, forcing him to do 200 hours of community service at a church in his hometown. Gavin pretends to be a Christian to land the part of Jesus in the church’s annual Passion Play and discovers that the most important role of his life is far from Hollywood in this inspirational comedy about faith, forgiveness and second chances.

A Dog’s Purpose- Blu-ray/DVD

A DOG’S PURPOSE shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog (voiced by Josh Gad – Frozen, Angry Birds) who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. A narrative with “genuine heart, humor and a real message of love” (Michael Heaton, The Plain Dealer), the family film told from the dog’s perspective

MindGamers- Blu-ray/DVD

MINDGAMERS takes the mind-bending thriller to the next level. A group of brilliant young students create a wireless neural network, linking multiple minds via a quantum computer. Capable of transferring motor skills from one brain to another, they have brought into existence the first shareware for human motor skills. They freely spread this technology, believing it to be a first step towards a new equality and intellectual freedom. But they soon discover that they themselves are part of a much greater and more sinister experiment, as dark forces emerge that threaten to subvert this technology into a means of mass-control.

May 9, 2017

Heat- Blu-ray/DVD

HEAT In the wake of a precision heist of an armored van, the crew of a fierce, professional thief (De Niro) and an obsessively driven LAPD detective (Pacino) are locked in deadly opposition as they vector towards each other in Mann’s dazzling, twilight vision of Los Angeles. As the stakes escalate and their lives begin to unravel, the crew initiates its most dangerous and complex heist. ( Director’s Definitive Edition)

Divorce: The Complete First Season- Blu-ray/DVD

DIVORCE: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON centers on Frances (Sarah Jessica Parker), who, after more than a decade of marriage and two children, has suddenly begun to reassess her life and her strained relationship with her husband Robert (Thomas Haden Church). The story of a very, very long divorce, the 10-episode first season follows Frances and Robert as they grapple with the fallout from their failing union, not just for themselves, but also for their children and friends. Finding sharp, observant humor in tense situations ranging from awkward public encounters to bitter private therapy sessions, Divorce is about two people at the most difficult moment in their lives, feeling more intense emotions for each other than they’ve felt in years.

May 16, 2017

The Space Between Us- Blu-ray/DVD

THE SPACE BETWEEN US Sixteen-year-old Gardner Elliot (Asa Butterfield) has lived his whole life with a team of scientists on Mars. He’s always longed to see Earth to find the father he’s never known and to meet a beautiful street-smart girl named Tulsa he’s become friends with online. But when his chance finally comes, doctors discover his heart can’t withstand the Earth’s atmosphere. Eager to find his father, Gardner and Tulsa escape on a cross-country race against time to unravel the mysteries of how he came to be and where he belongs in the universe. Gary Oldman and Carla Gugino also star in this heartfelt and inspiring romantic adventure about how far one person can go for love.

May 23, 2017

Get Out- Blu-ray/DVD

GET OUT Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya, Sicario), a young African-American man, and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams, “Girls”), a young white woman, have been dating for several months, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate at her family’s upstate home with parents Missy (Catherine Keener, Captain Phillips) and Dean (Bradley Whitford, The Cabin in the Woods). At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

The Great Wall- Blu-ray/DVD

THE GREAT WALL When a mercenary warrior (Matt Damon) is imprisoned within the Great Wall, he discovers the mystery behind one of the greatest wonders of the world. As wave after wave of marauding beasts besiege the massive structure, his quest for fortune turns into a journey toward heroism as he joins a huge army of elite warriors to confront the unimaginable and seemingly unstoppable force.

My Life as a Zucchini

MY LIFE AS A ZUCCHINI is a delightful and touching tale about the uplifting power of friendship in the face of adversity. After befriending a kind police officer, nine-year-old Zucchini is taken to a foster home filled with other orphans his age. Though he struggles to find his place at first, with the help of his new friends, Zucchini learns to trust and love again as he searches for a new family of his own. With a band of unforgettable characters you’ll be cheering for, My Life as a Zucchini stands as a testament to the resilience of the human heart.

JUNE 2017

The Young Pope- Blu-ray/DVD

THE YOUNG POPE tells the fictional story of Lenny Belardo, a.k.a. Pius XIII, the first-ever American Pope and the youngest elected by the College of Cardinals. At first glance, Lenny’s selection over older and more experienced clerics – in particular Cardinal Spencer, a fellow American and Lenny’s mentor – seems part of a simple media strategy by Vatican elders, who no doubt expect the new Pope to toe the line and follow their lead. Instead, Pius XIII eschews the counsel of the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Voiello, and enlists the woman who raised him, Sister Mary, to be his chief confidante. To the chagrin of Voiello and the PR reps who would market the handsome and charming young Pope, Lenny refuses to allow himself to be photographed, and he announces a series of severe, hardline initiatives that confound the Vatican status quo. The Young Pope paints a portrait of a mysterious, complicated man fully aware of the contradictions and consequences of being the conservative leader of a billion followers in a changing world – but unwilling to bend in the execution of his duties.

June 13, 2017

Bones- DVD

BONES Brennan’s (Emily Deschanel) uncanny forensic skills help resolve even grislier cases, including a retirement home murder, a possible death by robot, and the slaying of a close friend. Along the way, family tragedy strikes and Booth (David Boreanaz) lands in the crosshairs of a serial killer. And a former Jeffersonian accused of murder kidnaps Brennan, prompting a shocking move by Booth.