Video Releases For August, September, October 2017

18 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Upcoming in the next few months are a very good selection of movies on video. Genre’s include romance, children’s/family animation, horror, drama, comedy and action films on DVD/Blu-ray/VOD/Digital HD and 4K. The releases are of titles that were in theaters and TV series, VOD as well as direct to video. The most notable are Once Upon a Time in Venice, Alien: Covenant, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. We will be updating the column so please frequent our Video Release page. The films may also be available on VOD or just Digital HD so check with your favorite download site or look for the download information inside the video release box.

We will be reviewing select titles so check back to get opinions from our writing staff. You might also discover a gem that you didn’t know existed or a hilarious comedy to brighten your day. Whether you’re on the lookout for horror, action-adventure, drama, comedy, thriller, romance, crime, foreign, children’s or lifestyles— the list below has a lot to offer.

AUGUST 2017

August 1, 2017

Phoenix Forgotten- Blu-ray/DVD

PHOENIX FORGOTTEN tells the story of three high school students who went into the desert to document this phenomenon. They were never seen again. Two decades later, the sister of one of the missing teens returns to investigate, suspecting a massive cover-up by the government and local law enforcement. But nothing could prepare her for the shocking discovery of the footage from that fateful expedition…and now the terrifying truth will finally be revealed!

WTF!-VOD

WTF! Three years ago, twenty-two year old girl-next-door Rachel (Ott) barely survived a brutal massacre that left her friends in pieces. Time has passed, Rachel has moved on, but unfortunately history has a way of repeating itself. Her close friends are spending spring break in a secluded house in the woods, and they have cordially invited her to join. Little does she realize that another bloodbath will be showing up as plus one. Once Rachel and her friends arrive at the cabin, the partying, sex, and terror begins.

Crashing: The Complete First Season- DVD/Blu-ray/Digital HD

CRASHING: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON follows an aspiring comic named Pete (Holmes), who finds out his wife Jessica (Lauren Lapkus) is cheating on him, forcing a move to New York to pursue his dream of being a comedian. Thrown into the deep end in a city that’s not for the faint of heart, the formerly sheltered Pete learns some hard lessons about life and comedy, encountering all sorts of stand-up talents along the way, from cynical guru Artie Lange, to outrageous provocateur T.J. Miller, to benevolent motivator Sarah Silverman, and many more. While trying to make ends meet by crashing on other people’s couches (hence the series name), Pete finds goodness in unlikely places, evolving into someone who’s a little more okay with the messiness of life. A love letter to stand-up,

Big Little Lies- Blu-ray/DVD

BIG LITTLE LIES paints a picture of a town fueled by rumors and divided into the haves and have-nots, exposing the conflicts, secrets and betrayals that compromise relationships between husbands and wives, parents and children, and friends and neighbors.

August 8, 2017

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul – Blu-ray/DVD

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LONG HAUL the Heffley family road trip to Meemaw’s 90th birthday celebration takes a wild detour thanks to Greg’s newest scheme to attend a video gaming convention. Based on one of the best-selling book series of all time, this crazy, cross-county adventure turns into an experience the Heffleys will never forget!

PJ Masks: Time to be a Hero- DVD

PJ MASKS: TIME TO BE A HERO By day, six-year-olds Connor, Amaya and Greg go to school like everyone else. But when they put on their pajamas and activate their animal amulets, they magically transform into their dynamic superhero alter egos and become the PJ Masks: Catboy, super-fast and agile; Gekko, super strong and able to scale walls; and Owlette, with the power to fly and see great distances.

August 15, 2017

Union Furnace- DVD/VOD

UNION FURNACE Small-town crook Cody (Dwyer) was at the end of his rope when a mysterious stranger offered him the chance of his life. There was just one catch – in this game he would have to wager everything, including his life. Cody finds himself trapped amongst a band of outsiders and misfits – all fighting for their lives and a slice of the American dream. Fueled by a horde of masked sadists, Cody and the others will win a fortune or die a brutal death.

Once Upon a Time in Venice- Blu-ray/DVD

ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENICE Bruce Willis plays Venice Beach P.I. Steve Ford: a detective who’s good with the ladies, bad with the punches, and wild about his dog, Buddy. But when his beloved pet is stolen by local thugs, Steve makes a questionable alliance with their devious leader, Spyder (Jason Momoa). Teaming up with his best friend (John Goodman), Steve pulls out the big guns in search of Spyder’s stolen cocaine and cash in order to set things straight and get Buddy back where he belongs.

Alien: Covenant- Blu-ray/DVD/4K

ALIEN: COVENANT The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an unchartered paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a terrifying threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Once Upon a Time: Season 6-Blu-ray/DVD

ONCE UPON A TIME: Season 6 Brace yourself for a high-stakes, game-changing leap of tested faith, twisted fate and tantalizing fantasy in ABC’s Once Upon a Time: The Complete Sixth Season. Bonus features include The Storybrooke Songbook: Inside the Musical Episode, Audio Commentary, The Fairest Bloopers of Them All and Deleted Scenes.

August 22, 2017

The Evil in Us- DVD/VOD/Digital HD

THE EVIL IN US six school friends meet up for a Fourth of July celebration on a remote island off the Washington coast for a weekend of fun and partying. But the good times quickly turn into a nightmare when they unknowingly take a new bio-active drug containing a virus that causes fits of psychotic rage. Only one girl, Brie (Bush), doesn’t take the drug and she alone must fight to stay alive as her friends slowly turn into bloodthirsty cannibals. Trapped on the island, Brie must endure the unimaginable in a desperate battle for survival.

Grey’s Anatomy: The Complete Thirteenth Season- DVD

GREY’S ANATOMY: THE COMPLETE THIRTEENTH SEASON Performing medical miracles on a daily basis makes the surgeons of Grey Sloan Memorial consider themselves a breed apart from mere mortals. However, what works in the O.R. doesn’t always cut it in the “real world.” And when the gloves and scrubs come off, they often find that fixing their own chaotic lives takes a lot more than neatly tied sutures. Experience all the turbulent passion and gripping drama of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy: The Complete Thirteenth Season. Bonus features include Deleted Scenes and Bloopers.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2- 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAZY VOL 2 Peter Quill and his fellow Guardians are hired by a powerful alien race, the Sovereign, to protect their precious batteries from invaders. When it is discovered that Rocket has stolen the items they were sent to guard, the Sovereign dispatch their armada to search for vengeance. As the Guardians try to escape, the mystery of Peter’s parentage is revealed.

August 29, 2017

Designated Survivor: The Complete First Season-DVD

DESIGNATED SURVIVOR: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON Kiefer Sutherland stars as Tom Kirkman, a lower-level cabinet member who is suddenly appointed President of the United States after a catastrophic attack on the U.S. Capitol during the State of the Union. In Season One of this dramatic thriller, Kirkman struggles to keep the country and his own family from falling apart, while navigating the highly-volatile political arena, all while leading the search to find who is responsible for the attack. Bonus features include President Kirkman’s Complete First Speech, Designated Survivor Debrief and Secret Service Set Tour.

The Lion King- Blu-ray

THE LION KING laugh with Timon and Pumbaa, cry with Simba and Mufasa, burst into song, and find your place in the “Circle of Life.” The Walt Disney Signature Collection release includes over three hours of classic bonus material and exclusive, brand new features inviting viewers to sing along with the film’s award-winning music, observe recording sessions, step inside the story room, witness the evolution of a villain, and join Nathan Lane (voice of Timon) and Matthew Broderick (voice of Adult Simba) for an extended conversation regarding the legacy of “The Lion King.”

My Cousin Rachel- Blu-ray/DVD

MY COUSIN RACHEL Believing his mysterious, beautiful cousin Rachel (Weisz) murdered the man who raised him, Philip (Sam Claflin), a young Englishman, plots revenge against her. But, despite evidence that Rachel might be a killer, Philip finds himself falling deeply in love with her in this visually stunning, tension-laced film.

Killing Hasselhoff – DVD/Digital HD

KILLING HASSELHOFF What started out as a regular week quickly turns into the worst few days of his life when Chris (Ken Jeong), a struggling nightclub owner, fails to pay back a loan shark and decides the only way to get the money is to kill his pick in the annual “Who Will Die This Year” celebrity death pool: David Hasselhoff. Aided by his friends Fish (Rhys Darby) and Tommy (Jim Jefferies), Chris desperately tries everything he can to off the master of slow-motion running and claim the jackpot. But the task is not as easy as he thought, especially when your target is The Hoff!

Born in China- Blu-ray/Digital HD

BORN IN CHINA From frigid mountains to the heart of the bamboo forest, filmmaker Lu Chuan follows the adventures of three animal families in China: the majestic panda, the savvy golden monkey and the elusive snow leopard.

Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three – Blu-ray/DVD

STAR WARS REBELS: SEASON 3 The story threads begin to tighten in this thrilling season of Star Wars Rebels, drawing connections to The Clone Wars, Rogue One and the original Star Wars trilogy into the series’ epic storyline. Available August 29, Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three delivers some of the most critically-acclaimed Star Wars storytelling to date, with engaging characters, harrowing conflicts, and spectacular space battles on par with those seen in the films.

SEPTEMBER 2017

September 5, 2017

Megan Leavey- Blu-ray/DVD

MEGAN LEAVEY The true life story of Megan Leavey, a young Marine corporal whose unique discipline and bond with a military combat dog saved many lives during her deployment in Iraq. Assigned to clean up the K-9 unit after a disciplinary hearing, Leavey starts to identify with Rex, a particularly aggressive dog that she trains. Over the course of their service, Megan and Rex complete more than 100 missions until an improvised explosive device injures both, putting their fates in jeopardy

Band Aid- Blu-ray/DVD

BAND AID Anna and Ben can’t stop fighting. Advised by their therapist to try and work through their grief unconventionally, they are reminded of their shared love of music. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, they decide to turn all of their fights into songs, and with the help of their neighbor, Dave, they start a band.

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks-Blu-ray/DVD

THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF HENRIETTA LACKS In 1951, cancerous cells from Henrietta Lacks lead to breakthroughs that change the face of medicine forever. Aided by writer Rebecca Skloot, Deborah Lacks embarks on a quest to learn about the mother she never knew.

Last Face- Blu-ray/DVD

LAST FACE Miguel (Javier Bardem), a Spanish doctor, puts himself in harm’s way to deliver medical treatment to the victims of military uprisings. Wren (Charlize Theron) is the spokesperson for an organization that funds medical assistance for impoverished nations the world over. They meet in Liberia, where Wren is immediately impressed with Miguel’s selflessness, medical skill and charm. They begin a torrid affair, one they must learn to balance with their important work.

Raw-DVD

RAW Stringent vegetarian Justine (Garance Marillier) encounters a decadent, merciless and dangerously seductive world during her first week at veterinary school. Desperate to fit in, she strays from her principles and eats raw meat for the first time. The young woman soon experiences terrible and unexpected consequences as her true self begins to emerge.

Lowriders-Blu-ray/DVD

LOWRIDWERS A teenage graffiti artist (Gabriel Chavarria) paints murals on the hoods of lowrider cars to help his older brother (Theo Rossi) win an upcoming competition.

Paris Can Wait- DVD

PARIS CAN WAIT Anne (Diane Lane) is at a crossroads in her life. Married to a successful but inattentive movie producer (Alec Baldwin), she unexpectedly finds herself taking a car trip from Cannes to Paris with her husband’s business associate (Arnaud Viard). What should be a seven-hour drive turns into a carefree two-day adventure replete with diversions involving picturesque sights, fine food and wine, humor, wisdom and romance, reawakening Anne’s senses and giving her a new lust for life.

Rough Night- Blu-ray/DVD

ROUGH NIGHT Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon takes a hilariously dark turn when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. Amid the craziness of trying to cover it up, the women ultimately find themselves becoming closer when it matters most.

September 12, 2017

It Comes at Night-Blu-ray/DVD

IT COMES AT NIGHT After a mysterious apocalypse leaves the world with few survivors, two families are forced to share a home in an uneasy alliance to keep the outside evil at bay — only to learn that the true horror may come from within.

Beatriz Dinner- DVD

BEATRIZ DINNER Beatriz is a Los Angeles massage therapist and holistic healer who drives to the seaside mansion of her client Cathy. When her old Volkswagen breaks down, she receives a friendly invitation from Cathy to stay for a seemingly innocent business dinner. As the guests arrive and the wine starts to flow, Beatriz finds herself in an escalating war of words with Doug Strutt, a ruthless real estate mogul who cares more about money than people.

The Mummy- Blu-ray/DVD/4K

THE MUMMY Nick Morton is a soldier of fortune who plunders ancient sites for timeless artifacts and sells them to the highest bidder. When Nick and his partner come under attack in the Middle East, the ensuing battle accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert for thousands of years. With her powers constantly evolving, Morton must now stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through the streets of London

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie- Blu-ray/DVD/4K

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS: THE FIRST EPIC MOVIE George Beard and Harold Hutchins are two overly imaginative pranksters who spend hours in a treehouse creating comic books. When their mean principal threatens to separate them into different classes, the mischievous boys accidentally hypnotize him into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.

Empire: Season 3- DVD

EMPIRE: SEASON 3 While Lucious (Terrence Howard*) launches Empire’s music streaming division, his half-brother Tariq launches a murder investigation of Lucious. And as Cookie’s (Taraji P. Henson) romance with Angelo Dubois heats up, so does Angelo’s campaign for mayor. The Lyon brothers face troubles from the past: Andre still sees Rhonda’s ghost, Jamal wrestles with a pill addiction, and Hakeem’s attempts to find love are interrupted by a surprising family rival.

This is Us: Season 1- DVD

THIS IS US: SEASON 1 Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia star in this acclaimed, provocative new series from the writer of Crazy, Stupid, Love. Centered around characters who share the same birthday, the story follows several decades in the lives of Jack and Rebecca Pearson (Ventimigilia and Moore). As the plot unfolds, it traverses numerous timelines, and intertwines the stories of people whose lives connect in unexpected ways

Silicone Valley Season 4- Blu-ray/DVD

SILICONE VALLEY the Pied Piper guys pursue their video-chat app, PiperChat, but Richard (Thomas Middleditch) has a hard time letting go of his dream to put his algorithm to better use. As Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) flirts with notoriety while Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) looks on in amusement, Erlich (T.J. Miller) searches for his next big break, Jared (Zach Woods) attempts to pivot with the company, and Big Head (Josh Brener) enters the world of academia. Over at Hooli, Gavin (Matt Ross) finds himself threatened by Jack Barker (Stephen Tobolowsky), while Monica (Amanda Crew) struggles to bounce back at Raviga after her fallout with Laurie (Suzanne Cryer).

VEEP Season 6- Blu-ray/DVD

VEEP SEASON 6 we find President Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) now out of office for the first time in years after her loss in a Senate vote to resolve an Electoral College tie last season. Forging ahead to secure her legacy and find her place in the world, while much of her staff pursues endeavors of their own, Season 6 finds Selina and her band of fellow misfits hilariously attempting to make their mark while navigating the political landscape in Washington and beyond.

September 19, 2017

The Hero- Blu-ray/DVD

THE HERO Lee Hayden is a Western icon with a golden voice, but his best performances are decades behind him. He spends his days reliving old glories and smoking too much weed with his former co-star-turned-dealer, Jeremy, until a surprise cancer diagnosis brings his priorities into sharp focus. He soon strikes up an exciting, contentious relationship with stand-up comic Charlotte, and he attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Lucy, all while searching for one final role to cement his legacy.

Big Sick- Blu-ray/DVD

BIG SICK Kumail is a Pakistani comic who meets an American graduate student named Emily at one of his stand-up shows. As their relationship blossoms, he soon becomes worried about what his traditional Muslim parents will think of her. When Emily suddenly comes down with an illness that leaves her in a coma, Kumail finds himself developing a bond with her deeply concerned mother and father.

Modern Family: Season 8- DVD

MODERN FAMILY: Season 8 The household hilarity continues with the Eighth Season of Modern Family! It all starts with the Dunphy clan wrapping up a Big Apple adventure. Then, back at home Claire struggles to keep order at Pritchett’s Closets while Phil (Emmy® Nominee Ty Burrell) and Jay go into business together. In the meantime, Gloria’s hot sauce business heats up, as Cam and Mitchell deal with their maturing tween, Lily. All the while, Manny and Luke fumble through their senior year of high school. Three big, happy families equal one huge season of laughs!

September 26, 2017

Shameless: Complete 7th Season- Blu-ray/DVD

SHAMELESS: Complete 7th Season William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum star in this fiercely engaging and fearlessly twisted series. Chicagoan Frank Gallagher is the proud single dad of six smart, industrious, independent kids, who without him would be…perhaps better off. When Frank’s not at the bar spending what little money they have, he’s passed out on the floor. But the kids have found ways to grow up in spite of him. They may not be like any family you know, but they make no apologies for being exactly who they are.

Sleepy Hollow: Season 4- DVD

SLEEPY HOLLOW: Season 4 Following a 250-year slumber, Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) devotes his life and knowledge of the supernatural to defeating the demonic forces that plague present-day Sleepy Hollow. But, after the climactic events of Season Three — and the death of his partner and fellow Witness, Abbie Mills — Crane’s world is turned upside down. He is then led out of town by a mysterious group promising to put him in charge of an evil-fighting organization created hundreds of years ago by none other than, George Washington. Crane now finds himself in an all-new city working with all-new allies as he embarks on his most important mission yet to save Washington, D.C., from otherworldly threats that promise harm not only to the United States and its people, but to the soul of democracy itself.

47 Meters Down- Blu-ray/DVD

47 METERS DOWN Young sisters Kate and Lisa travel to Mexico for a vacation filled with sun, fun and adventure. Lisa needs some extra persuasion when Kate suggests that they go diving in shark-infested waters. Safe in their protective cage, the thrill-seeking siblings come face to face with a group of majestic great whites. Their worst fears soon become a reality when the cage breaks away from their boat, sending them plummeting to the ocean floor with a dwindling supply of oxygen.

OCTOBER 2017

October 3, 2017

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales- Blu-ray/DVD/4 K Ultra

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea…including him. Captain Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.

Ghost Story- Blu-ray/DVD

GHOST STORY A passionate young couple, unexpectedly separated by a shocking loss, discover an eternal connection and a love that is infinite.

Curious George: 3 Movies and Playset- DVD

CURIOUS GEROGE: 3 MOVIES AND PLAYSET Join Curious George, an inquisitive little monkey in his comical fun-filled adventures. Whether on a space mission, in the jungle or just at home, he transports you to a world of exploration and mayhem while making lots of friends on the way! Watch & Play with this special box set which includes three delightful feature film adventures. Unfold the inserts to reveal Curious George’s country house and be sure to monkey around!

The Book of Henry- Blu-ray/DVD

THE BOOK OF HENRY Naomi Watts stars as Susan, a single mother of two, working as a waitress in a small town, but everything in her life is not what it seems. Her son, Henry (Jaeden Lieberher), is an 11-year-old genius who not only masters academics, but manages the family finances and acts as emotional support for Susan. When Henry finds out that the girl next door, Christina, has a terrible secret, Henry and Susan take matters into their own hands in this imaginative and emotional drama from director Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World).

Vikings: Season 4- Blu-ray/DVD

VIKINGS: Season 4 Battles, treachery and power grabs rage on in Vikings Season 4, Volume 2. Ragnar’s return to Kattegat following his shameful defeat in Paris escalates tension among his sons. Determined to save what remains of his legacy, Ragnar recruits Ivar for a perilous voyage to England, where he plans to attack the Saxons. Meanwhile, a prophecy that a woman will one day rule Kattegat deepens Aslaug and Lagertha’s feud.

The Wizard of Lies- Blu-ray/DVD

THE WIZARD OF LIES Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff and three-time Oscar® nominee Michelle Pfeiffer as his wife Ruth, this HBO Films drama dissects the events that led to the Wall Street financier’s stunning downfall in December 2008 for defrauding investors of over $65 billion in the most infamous Ponzi scheme in U.S. history.

Cult of Chucky- Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD

CULT OF CHUCKY The most terrifying unrated chapter yet of the Child’s Play saga reunites franchise creators Don Mancini and David Kirschner with the iconic cast in a twisted tale of terror that will outstrip audiences’ wildest expectations.

Churchill- Blue-ray/DVD

CHURCHILL Tensions mount for beleaguered British Prime Minister Winston Churchill as D-Day nears in June 1944. Fearful of repeating past mistakes, Churchill is reluctant to embark on the large-scale campaign that the entire war effort hinges upon. Clashing with his political opponents, the troubled leader receives unwavering support from his devoted wife, Clementine. With strength and shrewdness, she tries to prevent his physical, mental and spiritual collapse while inspiring him to achieve greatness.

October 10, 2017

Wish Upon- Blu-ray/DVD

WISH UPON Jonathan Shannon (Ryan Phillippe) gives his 17-year-old daughter Clare (Joey King) an old music box that promises to grant its owner seven wishes. Skeptical at first, Clare becomes seduced by its dark powers when her life starts to radically improve with each wish. Everything seems perfect until she realizes that every wish she makes causes the people who are closest to her to die in violent and elaborate ways.

Peppa Pig: Princess Peppa- DVD

PEPPA PIG: PRINCESS PEPPA preschoolers join Peppa and her little brother George as their bedtime story turns them into “Princess Peppa” and “Sir George the Brave”! Together, they meet a wizard, encounter a scary dragon and celebrate a huge party! The fun continues with a visit from the tooth fairy, a trip to a castle and a special drive to find a rainbow’s end! It comes with an “oinktastic” surprise – a limited edition princess Peppa plush, for even more imagination-inspiring play!

Fallen- DVD

FALLEN On Luce Price’s first day at the Sword & Cross boarding school, her attention is captured by the strangely familiar Daniel Grigori. She soon discovers he is a fallen angel who has battled over her for centuries.

October 17, 2017

Landline- DVD

LANDLINE Two sisters come of age in ’90s New York when they discover their dad’s affair. Eventually, they learn he’s not the only cheater in the family

Thomas & Friends: Christmas on Sodor- DVD

THOMAS & FRIENDS: CHRISTMAS ON SODOR- Terence takes a shortcut across a frozen lake while collecting Christmas trees for the holiday market. Disaster strikes as the ice begins to crack, leaving Terence nervously waiting to be rescued! Meanwhile, Daisy is sad when Christmas doesn’t go as planned, and Spencer and Gordon upset their passengers when their competitive behavior gets out of hand. Poor Emily gets stuck in the middle while helping bickering brothers Donald and Douglas, and when a big freeze hits Sodor, Diesel finally proves himself to be a hero. Warm up this Christmas with Thomas and his friends!

Justice- Blu-ray/DVD

JUSTICE It’s 1868 and the Civil War has been over for three years. An old, abandoned mine is now being transformed into a military stronghold by a corrupt mayor and a band of bloodthirsty outlaws hell-bent on reigniting the war. When a U.S. Marshal comes to town only to find out that his brother, the town priest, has been murdered, his search for the killer leads to an inevitable clash that becomes a life or death struggle for a much greater cause.

October 24, 2017

Teen Wolf Season 6 Part 2- DVD

TEEN WOLF Season 6 Part 2 On the eve of their departure for college, Scott and his pack discover a new enemy rising in the shadows which threatens the fate of everything they hold dear. Will they find a way to stop the greatest threat they’ve ever faced? Find out on the final episodes of Teen Wolf from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.