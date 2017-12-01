Video Releases For December, January, February

15 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Upcoming in the next few months are a very good selection of movies on video. Genre’s include romance, children’s/family animation, horror, drama, comedy and action films on DVD/Blu-ray/VOD/Digital HD and 4K. The releases are of titles that were in theaters and TV series, VOD as well as direct to video. The most notable are Fargo Season 3 and Game of Thrones season 7. We will be updating the column so please frequent our Video Release page. The films may also be available on VOD or just Digital HD so look for the download information inside the video release box.

We will be reviewing select titles so keep in touch at www.acedmagazine.com to get opinions from our writing staff. You might also discover a gem that you didn’t know existed or a hilarious comedy to brighten your day. Whether you’re on the lookout for horror, action-adventure, drama, comedy, thriller, romance, crime, foreign, children’s or lifestyles— the list below has a lot to offer.

DECEMBER 2017

December 5, 2017

Fargo: Season 3- Blu-ray/DVD

FARGO: SEASON 3 The third season is set primarily between December 2010 and March 2011, in three Minnesota towns: St. Cloud, Eden Valley, and Eden Prairie, and is the only season to not feature the titular Fargo, North Dakota. It follows the lives of a couple, Ray Stussy (Ewan McGregor) and Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who, after unsuccessfully trying to rob Ray’s brother Emmit (also played by McGregor), become involved in a double murder case. One of the victims is an old man with a mysterious past whose stepdaughter, Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon), is a policewoman. Meanwhile, Emmit tries to cut his ties with a shady organization he borrowed money from two years ago, but the company, whose employees include V.M. Varga (David Thewlis) and Yuri Gurka (Goran Bogdan), has other plans.

Despicable Me 3- Blu-ray/DVD

DESPICABLE ME 3 The mischievous Minions hope that Gru will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain League fires him. Instead, Gru decides to remain retired and travel to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The reunited siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down the elusive Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who seeks revenge against the world.

December 12, 2017

The Trip to Spain-Blu-ray/DVD

THE TRIP TO SPAIN The drama starts off with Steve calling Rob that he will be touring Spain to promote his new TV series. He asks Rob to join him like he did in past tours of Italy and England. Rob accepts and the two take a ferry to Spain where they stare heir motoring around the country. They a dubbed Don Quixote and Sancho Panza by Steve’s manager for obvious reasons. Since the famous play “Man of La Mancha” took place in one of Spain’s provinces…well you get the idea.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season- Blu-ray/DVD

GAME OF THRONES 7 Throughout seven thrilling episodes, the penultimate Season 7 focuses on a convergence of armies and attitudes that have been brewing for years. As factions drive inexorably towards new alliances or (more likely) violent conflicts, the cold specter of another, apocalyptic threat – in the form of an army of undead White Walkers expected to breach The Wall and invade the South – threatens to undermine the status quo and obliterate the outcome of these smaller, all-too-human rivalries.

December 23, 2017

Jeepers Creepers 3- Blu-ray/DVD

JEEPERS CREEPERS 3 A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins.

December 26, 2017

Brawl in Cell Block 99- DVD/Blu-ray/4K

BRAWL IN CELL BLOCK 99 A former boxer named Bradley (Vince Vaughn) loses his job as an auto mechanic, and his troubled marriage is about to expire. At this crossroads in his life, he feels that he has no better option than to work for an old buddy as a drug courier. This vocation improves his situation until the terrible day that he finds himself in a gunfight between a group of police officers and his own ruthless allies. When the smoke clears, Bradley is badly hurt and thrown in prison, where his enemies force him to commit acts of violence that turn the place into a savage battleground.

JANUARY 2018

January 2, 2018

Houses October Built 2- Blu-ray/DVD

HOUSES OCTOBER BUILT 2 recovering from the trauma of being kidnapped last Halloween by the Blue Skeleton – a group who take “extreme haunt” to another level – five friends decide they must face their fears in order to move on. Heading back out on the road to visit more haunted house attractions, signs of the Blue Skeleton start appearing again and a new terror begins.

January 9, 2018

Crazy Famous- DVD/VOD/Digital HD

CRAZY FAMOUS follows Bob, an average Joe whose obsession to be famous lands him in a mental hospital. When a patient claims Bin Laden is still alive, Bob escapes with a band of misfits in a last-ditch effort to get Bin Laden and the fame he so deeply desires.