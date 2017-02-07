Video Releases For February, March, April 2017

18 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Drama, comedy and action films on DVD/Blu-ray and 4K. Most of the releases are of films that were released in theaters and should include some of the most wanted. The most notableLoving in February, Doctor Strange in February and Disney’s Moana in March and the Killjoys in April. Most of the films may also be available on VOD so check with your favorite download site. We will be reviewing select titles so check back to get opinions from our writing staff. You might also discover a gem that you didn’t know existed or a hilarious comedy to brighten your day. Whether you’re on the lookout for horror, action-adventure, drama, comedy, thriller, crime or lifestyles— the list below has a lot to offer.

FEBRUARY 2017

February 7, 2017

Killing Reagan- Blu-ray/DVD

KILLING REAGAN Based on Bill O’Reilly’s best-selling book comes, KILLING REAGAN, an historical epic that explores Ronald Reagan’s rise to power as well as his assassination attempt. Just two months into his presidency, President Reagan lay near death after a gunman’s bullet came within an inch of his heart. Grievously injured, he confronted an enormous challenge – could he overcome his traumatic experience while carrying out the duties of the most powerful man in the world? The film stars Tim Matheson, Cynthia Nixon and Kyle More and boldly tackles a different approach than its predecessors by exploring how the attempted assassination on the president impacted his presidency like never before seen.

Trolls- Blu-ray/DVD

TROLLS The colorful, richly textured Troll Village is full of optimistic Trolls, who are always ready to sing, dance and party. When the comically pessimistic Bergens invade, Poppy (Anna Kendrick), the happiest Troll ever born, and the overly-cautious, curmudgeonly Branch (Justin Timberlake) set off on an epic journey to rescue her friends. Their mission is full of adventure and mishaps, as this mismatched duo try to tolerate each other long enough to get the job done.

The Take-Blu-ray/DVD

THE TAKE Sean Briar, a rogue CIA agent who isn’t afraid to step on a few toes to solve a case. While roaming the streets of Paris, a pickpocket (Richard Madden, TV’s Game of Thrones) swipes a bag containing a bomb and inadvertently ruins a bank heist attempt by corrupt French government officials. Now labeled as a terrorist threat and running for his life, the only person who can save him is Sean. This unlikely duo joins forces to solve the case before they become victims in a devious plot of international conspiracy.

Desierrto- Blu-ray/DVD

DESIERTO What begins as a hopeful journey to seek a better life becomes a harrowing and primal fight for survival when a deranged, rifle-toting vigilante chases a group of unarmed men and women through the treacherous U.S.-Mexican border. In the harsh, unforgiving desert terrain, the odds are stacked firmly against them as they continuously discover there’s nowhere to hide from the unrelenting, merciless killer.

Frank & Lola- Blu-ray/DVD

FRANK & LOLA A seductive and intense noir romance for our times, Frank & Lola is the story of two people locked in a battle of passion and obsession. When talented chef Frank meets aspiring fashion designer Lola, he is instantly and violently in love. As the secrets of Lola’s dark past are revealed, the lovers are drawn into a web of sex, jealousy and revenge. With outstanding performances from Michael Shannon and Imogen Poots, Frank & Lola is a haunting examination of love, obsession and domination that weaves a twisted yet irresistible spell.

PJ Masks- DVD

PJ MASKS In the new release, it’s up to Catboy, the real parade leader, to save the day from Night Ninja, but he doesn’t think he can lead the Ninjalinos without his drum. Plus, when Luna Girl turns a sleepwalking Cameron into her very own human puppet it’s up to the PJ Masks to save the day…but Gekko has to stop messing around first.

Loving- Blu-ray/DVD

LOVING In 1958, in the state of Virginia, the idea of interracial marriage was not only considered to be immoral to many, it was also illegal. When Richard (Joel Edgerton, Black Mass) and Mildred (Ruth Negga, World War Z) fall in love, they are aware of the eyes staring at them and the words said behind their backs. It is when they get married, however, that words and looks become actions, and the two are arrested. The couple decide to take their case all of the way to the Supreme Court in order to fight for their love in this passionate and gripping drama.

King Kong- Blu-ray/DVD

KING KING Academy Award-winning director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy) brings his sweeping cinematic vision to King Kong. Get ready for breathtaking action in this thrilling epic adventure about a legendary gorilla captured on a treacherous island and brought to civilization, where he faces the ultimate fight for survival.

February 10, 2017

Havenhurst- VOD

HAVENHURST Welcome to Havenhurst, a gothic apartment complex in the heart of New York City. A beautifully maintained, turn-of-the-century building that houses over 3,000 residents and countless dark secrets. The rent is what you can afford and the rules are simple: live a decent life and you can stay forever. Break the rules and there are consequences.

February 14, 2017

Quarry: The Complete First Season- Blu-ray/DVD

QUARRY: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON Set in and around Memphis during the early 1970s, Quarry is a thrilling action drama that centers on the character of Mac Conway, a Marine who returns home from a second tour of duty in Vietnam. With his relationship with his wife Joni growing tenuous, Mac finds himself tempted by a lucrative offer from The Broker, a shady criminal involved in a network of killing and corruption that spans the length of the Mississippi River. After a series of events, Mac – whom The Broker codenames “Quarry” – finds himself conscripted against his better judgment into The Broker’s crew, a turn of events that has dire consequences for both himself and Joni.

Bleed for This- Blu-ray/DVD

BLEED FOR THIS Bleed for This is the true story of one of the most inspiring and unlikely comebacks in sports history. Miles Teller (Whiplash) stars as Vinny “The Pazmanian Devil” Pazienza, a local boxer from Rhode Island who shot to stardom after winning two world title fights. After a near-fatal car accident leaves Vinny with a severed spine, he is told he may never walk again. Against doctor’s orders, renowned trainer Kevin Rooney (Aaron Eckhart, The Dark Knight) agrees to help Vinny return to the ring in just a year after the accident for what could be the last fight of his life.

Thomas & Friends: Extraordinary Engines- DVD

THOMAS & FRIENDS: EXTRAORDINARY ENGINES Excitement spreads across Sodor with the arrival of a new and unusual engine. Worrying they’ll be replaced by the fast and modern Hugo, the engines fail to be good friends by not making him feel welcome. When they stop to listen, they realize that Hugo is a very special engine who truly belongs on the rails. Elsewhere things get spooky when the engines see a ghost train and Percy goes on a troll hunt. Skiff takes Sir Topham Hatt on a wild ride in search of a mermaid, Hugo dreams of taking to the skies and Judy and Jerome learn what it takes to feel really useful again. Discover the wonders of dreaming big and join Thomas & Friends™ in six unique adventures!

February 28, 2017

Doctor Strange- Blu-ray/DVD

DOCTOR STRANGE Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” follows the story of the talented neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange who, after a tragic car accident, must put ego aside and learn the secrets of a hidden world of mysticism and alternate dimensions. Based in New York City’s Greenwich Village, Doctor Strange must act as an intermediary between the real world and what lies beyond, utilizing a vast array of metaphysical abilities and artifacts to protect the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

MARCH 2017

March 7, 2017

Ice Age: The Great Egg Scapade- DVD + Digital HD

ICE AGE: THE GREAT EGG SCAPADE Scrat, Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of your prehistoric pals from Ice Age are back in an all-new hilarious animated adventure! Business is booming at Sid’s new egg-sitting service but when the dastardly private bunny Squint steals the eggs, Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang take off on a daring rescue mission that turns into the world’s first egg hunt. Enjoy even morenut-tiness with tons of Scrat extras!

Blood Runners- Blu-ray/DVD

BLOOD RUNNERS Michael McFadden (The Networker) headlines as a cop living large on looking the other way as booze flows through his protectorate. When he discovers that Chesterfield, the owner of the latest speakeasy has a thirst for warm blood as well as cold hard cash, he must find a way to save his town before it dries up.

Disney’s Moana- Blu-ray/DVD

MOANA Moana Waialiki is a sea voyaging enthusiast and the only daughter of a chief in a long line of navigators. When her island’s fishermen can’t catch any fish and the crops fail, she learns that the demigod Maui caused the blight by stealing the heart of the goddess, Te Whiti. The only way to heal the island is to persuade Maui to return Te Whiti’s heart, so Moana sets off on an epic journey across the Pacific.

March 14, 2017

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 2- DVD

UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT She’s back, she’s only slightly more informed, and she’s ready to take life by storm! From the executive producers of 30 Rock (Tina Fey and Robert Carlock), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns for a second season that’s “as ridiculous and fun as ever” (Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter). As Kimmy (Primetime Emmy® nominee Ellie Kemper) continues to learn the ways of New York City, she’s got her roommate Titus (Primetime Emmy® nominee Tituss Burgess) and socialite Jacqueline (Primetime Emmy® nominee Jane Krakowski) by her side to tackle all social matters that are hashbrown: relevant.

March 24, 2017

Dig Two Graves- VOD

DIG TWO GRAVES After 13-year-old Jacqueline Mather (Samantha Isler) loses her brother in a mysterious drowning accident she is soon visited by 3 moonshiners who offer to bring her brother back to life, but at a grim cost. As the dark history of her grandfather, Sheriff Waterhouse (Ted Levine) is unearthed, the true intentions of the moonshiners come to light.

March 28, 2017

Archer: Season 7- DVD

ARCHER: SEASON 7 Following their disastrous turn as government agents-turned-drug dealers, the team reinvents themselves as a Los Angeles-based P.I. firm. Their first case? Protecting a vampy actress from blackmail – and Archer’s libido. They also grapple with a terminator mummy who wants his mommy, spinning robot legs, Archer’s desperate voice mail message, gunmen clowns, and life as hostages, all leading to a cliff-hanger featuring a body floating in a swimming pool — like you’d see in a classy noir film or something. Also, shut up! They still insult each other, and Archer and Lana are still hot for each other.

A Monster Calls- Blu-ray/DVD

A MONSTER CALLS Young Conor’s life takes a turn after his mother (Felicity Jones) becomes ill and he moves in with his unsympathetic grandmother (Sigourney Weaver). As an escape, Conor turns to his artwork and conjures up a 40-foot-high monster (voiced by Liam Neeson) who becomes a most unlikely ally by guiding him on a journey of courage, faith and truth that powerfully fuses imagination and reality.

Why Him?- Blu-ray/DVD

WHY HIM? Ned (Bryan Cranston), an overprotective but loving dad, and his family visit his daughter at college, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird (James Franco). A rivalry develops, and Ned’s panic level goes through the roof when he finds himself lost in this glamorous high-tech world and learns that Laird is about to pop the question.

APRIL 2917

April 4, 2017

Paterson- Blu-ray/DVD

PATERSON Paterson (Adam Driver) is a bus driver in the city of Paterson, New Jersey – they share the name. Every day, he adheres to a simple routine of driving his daily route, where he observes the city as it drifts across his windshield, overhearing fragments of the conversations that swirl around him. He writes poetry into a notebook, walks his dog, and has exactly one beer at a local bar. By contrast, his loving wife Laura (Golshifteh Farahani), is a dreamer who is constantly inspired by new ideas and ambitious projects, all the while championing Paterson’s gift for poetry. The history and energy of the City of Paterson is a felt presence in the film and its simple structure unfolds over the course of a single week. In this “wise, winning… and moving” (Vanity Fair) film from acclaimed director Jim Jarmusch, the quiet triumphs and defeats of daily life are observed, along with the poetry that’s evident in its smallest details.

April 11, 2017

Silicon Valley: The Complete Third Season – Blu-ray/DVD

SILICON VALLEY: THE COMPLETE THIRD SEASON the Emmy®-nominated comedy that takes viewers inside Silicon Valley’s high-tech gold rush: a land of big ideas and bigger egos. After last season’s shocking ending, which found Pied Piper celebrating legal victory just as Richard (Thomas Middleditch) was ousted as CEO, Season 3 picks up where we left off, with Richard offered the diminished role of CTO and the rest of his team – Erlich (T.J. Miller), Jared (Zach Woods), Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) – facing the question of just how far their loyalty extends. With a new no-nonsense CEO hell-bent on transforming everything from Pied Piper’s offices to its business agenda, the guys must find a way to triumph in the war of Art vs. Commerce, maneuvering the many competing interests along the way.

April 18, 2017

Killjoys: Season Two- Blu-ray/DVD

KILLJOYS:SEASON TWO The galaxy’s most bad ass bounty hunters are back in Killjoys: Season Two. It’s now up to Johnny and Dutch to rescue a kidnapped D’avin. As our trio continues to hunt deadly warrants threatening a bloody, multiplanetary war – they face old enemies, the tyrannical Company and the mysterious agenda of Khylen, Dutch’s former mentor

Chrisley Knows Best: Season One- Blu-ray/DVD

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST: SEASON ONE Meet the Chrisley family, where Todd Chrisley is king. USA Network’s hit reality series Chrisley Knows Best follows the shenanigans of outspoken father Todd Chrisley and his over-the-top Southern family. He micromanages his family just like his business and always tries to stay five steps ahead of his 5 children, especially his girl-crazy, teenage son Chase. The Chrisley lifestyle is over-the-top and their personalities are larger-than-life, that being said – they are a very close-knit family who are refreshingly honest and genuinely funny.