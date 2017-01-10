Video Releases For January, February, March 2017

18 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Drama, comedy and action films on DVD/Blu-ray and 4K. Most of the releases are of films that were released in theaters and should include some of the most wanted. The most notable Homeland: Season Five in January and .King Kong in February. Most of the films may also be available on VOD so check with your favorite download site. We will be reviewing select titles so check back to get opinions from our writing staff. You might also discover a gem that you didn’t know existed or a hilarious comedy to brighten your day. Whether you’re on the lookout for horror, action-adventure, drama, comedy, thriller, crime or lifestyles— the list below has a lot to offer.

JANUARY 2017

January 3, 2017- DVD

Bones: Season 11- DVD

BONES: SEASON 11 will thrill you to the marrow – with bizarre cases, and secrets and scandals that threaten to tear apart one of the world’s best detective teams. Six months after Bones (Emily Deschanel) and Booth (David Boreanaz) leave their jobs to start a new life, Booth goes missing. Desperate for distraction, Bones takes a murder case, and is devastated to learn the deceased’s identity.

January 10, 2017

Homeland: Season Five- Blu-ray/DVD

HOMELAND: SEASON FIVE Now working at a private security firm in Berlin, Carrie is trying to start a new life, but she soon discovers she can’t escape her past. Blindsided by stunning betrayals, and without Saul (Mandy Patinkin) and Quinn (Rupert Friend) to rely on, Carrie must uncover a deadly conspiracy that puts thousands of lives at risk, including her own.

Kevin Hart: What Now?- Blu-ray/DVD

KEVIN HART: WHAT NOW? Rock-star comedian Kevin Hart takes center stage for the biggest comedy tour in history. Following his 2013 hit stand-up concert movie, Let Me Explain, this groundbreaking, record-setting, sold-out performance of What Now? — filmed outdoors in front of 50,000 people at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field—marks the first time a comedian has ever

Max Steel- Blu-ray/DVD

MAX STEEL 16-year-old Max McGrath is just trying to fit in at his new school when he discovers that his body can generate a mysterious energy. When he meets Steel—a rebellious techno-organic alien who has been secretly watching him—these two unlikely friends find Blu-rthemselves hunted, and must band together to form the superhero Max Steel to stop the sinister forces who want to control Max’s power in this adventure of galactic proportions!

January 17, 2017

The Girl on the Train- Blu-ray/DVD

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN The Girl on the Train is based on Paula Hawkins’ bestselling thriller that shocked the world. Rachel (Emily Blunt), devastated by her recent divorce, spends her daily commute fantasizing about the seemingly perfect couple who live in a house that her train passes every day. Everything changes when she sees something shocking happen there, and becomes entangled in the mystery that unfolds.

Ouija: Origin of Evil- Blu-ray/DVD

OUIJA: ORIGIN OF EVIL It was never just a game. Inviting audiences again into the lore of the spirit board, Ouija: Origin of Evil tells a terrifying new tale in 1967 Los Angeles. A widowed mother and her two daughters add a new stunt to bolster their seance scam business and unwittingly invite authentic evil into their home. When the youngest daughter is overtaken by the merciless spirit, this small family confronts unthinkable fears to save her and send her possessor back to the other side.

January 24, 2017

Parasites- Digital HD/VOD

PARASITES The industrial barbarianism of downtown Los Angeles is equal parts player and punisher in this survive-at-all-costs tale of a group of friends who get lost in the seedy streets where they encounter a crazed gang of homeless derelicts that captures and maims them one-by-one. One lucky man escapes on foot, naked and unarmed, with a pack of depraved transients in pursuit, staying only seconds ahead. Clinging to sanity and reduced to helpless prey, with only instinct to guide him, can he survive this coliseum of horror?

January 31, 2017

Ballers: Second Season- Blu-ray/DVD

BALLERS: SECOND SEASON things are getting more competitive and complicated for retired football star turned financial manager Spencer Strasmore. As the lines between professional and personal blur in his pursuit of lasting success and glory, Spencer must face demons from the past when he goes head-to-head with the biggest business manager on the scene. Meanwhile, Spencer’s closest friends and clients struggle to find their footing. A humbled Ricky (John David Washington, former pro-football player) explores his options as a free agent, while getting to know the father who left him behind; Charles (Omar Miller) tries to balance a new baby and his future in the game; and Vernon (Donovan Carter) deals with the consequences of his life off the field. Returning to help Spencer juggle lucrative deals and big personalities are his outrageous business partner, Joe (Rob Corddry), level-headed agent, Jason (Troy Garity) and girlfriend/sports reporter, Tracy (Arielle Kebbel). In a business where it’s go big or go home, Spencer and his crew are about to learn that having it all means being ready to fight for more dollars, deals and respect.

Barbie: Video Game Hero- Blu-ray/DVD

BARBIE: VIDEO GAME HERO Get ready to power up! When Barbie™ magically gets pulled into her favorite video game, she is excited to see she’s transformed into a fun roller-skating character. In the game, she meets Cutie, the lovable cloud-shaped friend, and Bella, the roller-skating princess. Together, they soon discover a mischievous emoji is trying to take control of the game. As they travel from level to level, Barbie™ must rely on her amazing gaming skills and out-of-the-box thinking to save her team and beat the game!

Masterminds- Blu-ray/DVD

MASTERMINDS David (Zach Galifianakis) is an unassuming armored-truck driver who longs for adventure. Lured into the scheme of a lifetime by his beautiful work crush Kelly (Kristen Wiig) and her cohort Steve (Owen Wilson), David manages the impossible and makes off with $17 million in cash. But when his partners-in-crime keep the loot and set him up for a fall, David must dodge the authorities, evade a hitman (Jason Sudeikis) and find a way to take back what he rightfully stole!

Queen of Katwe-Blu-ray/DVD

QUEEN OF KATWE the inspirational journey of a young girl from the streets of Uganda to world-class chess player.

FEBRUARY 2017

February 7, 2017

Trolls- Blu-ray/DVD

TROLLS The colorful, richly textured Troll Village is full of optimistic Trolls, who are always ready to sing, dance and party. When the comically pessimistic Bergens invade, Poppy (Anna Kendrick), the happiest Troll ever born, and the overly-cautious, curmudgeonly Branch (Justin Timberlake) set off on an epic journey to rescue her friends. Their mission is full of adventure and mishaps, as this mismatched duo try to tolerate each other long enough to get the job done.

The Take-Blu-ray/DVD

THE TAKE Sean Briar, a rogue CIA agent who isn’t afraid to step on a few toes to solve a case. While roaming the streets of Paris, a pickpocket (Richard Madden, TV’s Game of Thrones) swipes a bag containing a bomb and inadvertently ruins a bank heist attempt by corrupt French government officials. Now labeled as a terrorist threat and running for his life, the only person who can save him is Sean. This unlikely duo joins forces to solve the case before they become victims in a devious plot of international conspiracy.

Frank & Lola- Blu-ray/DVD

FRANK & LOLA A seductive and intense noir romance for our times, Frank & Lola is the story of two people locked in a battle of passion and obsession. When talented chef Frank meets aspiring fashion designer Lola, he is instantly and violently in love. As the secrets of Lola’s dark past are revealed, the lovers are drawn into a web of sex, jealousy and revenge. With outstanding performances from Michael Shannon and Imogen Poots, Frank & Lola is a haunting examination of love, obsession and domination that weaves a twisted yet irresistible spell.

King Kong- Blu-ray/DVD

KING KING Academy Award-winning director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy) brings his sweeping cinematic vision to King Kong. Get ready for breathtaking action in this thrilling epic adventure about a legendary gorilla captured on a treacherous island and brought to civilization, where he faces the ultimate fight for survival.

February 14, 2017

Thomas & Friends: Extraordinary Engines- DVD

THOMAS & FRIENDS: EXTRAORDINARY ENGINES Excitement spreads across Sodor with the arrival of a new and unusual engine. Worrying they’ll be replaced by the fast and modern Hugo, the engines fail to be good friends by not making him feel welcome. When they stop to listen, they realize that Hugo is a very special engine who truly belongs on the rails. Elsewhere things get spooky when the engines see a ghost train and Percy goes on a troll hunt. Skiff takes Sir Topham Hatt on a wild ride in search of a mermaid, Hugo dreams of taking to the skies and Judy and Jerome learn what it takes to feel really useful again. Discover the wonders of dreaming big and join Thomas & Friends™ in six unique adventures!